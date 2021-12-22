The vacations of the River and Boca figures: Cancun, the most chosen destination

The footballers took advantage of the rest time to visit different locations

The annual calendar is increasingly loaded by the different events that clubs must face. Once the season is over, footballers take advantage of the freedom of their responsibilities to have fun with family or friends in a location that allows them to rest. In this case, several references both from River Plate like Boca Juniors They enjoy their vacation days with the aim of recharging energy for a 2022 full of competitions.

On the side of Millionaire, raised the Champions Trophy after thrashing Colon of Santa Fe and automatically Marcelo gallardo freed the campus to enjoy the parties to their liking. Julian Alvarez, a great figure of the second semester in Argentine soccer, traveled with friends to a beach in Mexico and among them was Lucas Beltran, which currently defends the colors of the Sabalero on loan.

David martinez decided to go on his own and appeared in Disney with a photo in the renowned park of Universal Studios background. Who repeated country but not location was Agustin Palavecino, who traveled with his partner to New York City. Jorge Carrascal He returned to his homeland: he showed himself on top of a boat surrounded by family and friends enjoying time away from River Camp.

Julián Álvarez with Lucas Beltrán on a paradisiacal beach (Instagram)

On the other side of the path, Boca players entered the holidays as soon as they stepped into Buenos Aires after the match against the FC Barcelona by Maradona Cup that were taken by penalties in Saudi Arabia. Social networks revealed a common destiny for several of the footballers xeneizes: Cancún. Marcos Rojo, Agustín Almenda and Norberto Briasco they photographed together both day and night to make it clear that they decided to spend their days off together.

Who also repeated location was Frank Fabra although with a different objective: to meet again with his friend and former partner, Wilmar Barrios. The two Colombians were with their families and made several excursions such as a quad bike circuit. To close, Diego Gonzalez He also chose the Mexican city to relax although for now he has not been shown with any of his usual teammates.

Lisandro Lopez He decided to have a more personal trip and went to New York in the company of his partner Micaela Tinelli. The central defender was very active in the networks where he filmed his steps through Central Park, Times Square and the Salt Bae restaurant, which is owned by the Turkish chef who became world famous for his cuts of meat and his technique to salt the meat. meal.

El Toto visited the Da Luz Stadium where he played for eight seasons (Instagram)

Eduardo Salvio opted for a more sentimental getaway and visited his old club where he is much loved, Benfica. He was present in the match against Marítimo and received the affection of the people in the team that he defended for eight seasons where he lifted 14 titles. Exequiel Zeballos, author of the only goal against Barcelona, ​​selected Natal in Brazil as the resting destination with his partner.

THE HOLIDAY PHOTOS OF THE FOOTBALLERS

