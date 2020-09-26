The vaccine company asked the question – will the Indian government be able to arrange Rs 80,000 crore for the corona vaccine?

Pune: Serum Institute of India (SII) chief executive officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla has questioned whether the government will have to arrange Rs 80,000 crore to buy and distribute the corona virus vaccine. SII is collaborating with Oxford University to produce potential vaccines for the corona virus. Also Read – India Covid Vaccine Update: A good news about Oxford’s Corona vaccine, now on three people …

Poonawala tweeted, "Quick question: Will the Indian government have Rs 80,000 crore available in the next one year?" This amount will be needed to buy and distribute the vaccine to all in India. "He has also tagged the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in it. Poonawala said that this is the next challenge that we will have to face.

He said, "I am asking this question because vaccine manufacturers from India and abroad can meet our country's needs in terms of procurement and distribution, it requires planning and direction." The potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute has been signed for manufacturing in collaboration with UK-Sweden pharma company AstraZeneca.

Earlier, SII had announced that it would make the vaccine available to low and middle income countries including India for three dollars.

