The Valentine’s season in Cookie Clicker: what it’s and all of the enhancements

By
Mr josh
-
0

The seasons within Cookie Clicker are occasions in keeping with vacations as we defined within the information of the seasons, and inside of those you’ll be able to free up enhancements and particular achievements, along with changing the sport. The valentine season It is among the 5 to be had that may be activated inside the recreation. With this information we wish to provide an explanation for the right way to take advantage of this season and free up your entire upgrades.

All concerning the Valentine’s season

What’s Valentine’s season

The Valentine season is activated bought the improve “Lovesick cookie”, which can let you have nowadays for twenty-four hours. It’s to be had after buying the “Season Selector” replace, which lets you turn on the seasons manually for a worth of cookies. The seasons which are activated on this means are repeatable, however increasingly more dear, even if the “Lovesick Cookie” free up all options Valentine’s Day cookies, together with Valentine’s Day cookies, that are golden heart-shaped cookies.

Capture

Golden cookies all the way through Valentine’s season

Valentine’s Cookie Enhancements

NAME

UNLOCK REQUIREMENT

DESCRIPTION
Pureheartbiscuitnew

Natural coronary heart cookies

50,000 cookies baked all the way through the Valentine’s season.

Cookie manufacturing multiplier + 2%.
Ardentheartbiscuitnew

Burning coronary heart cookies

50 million baked cookies and “natural coronary heart cookies” bought.

Cookie manufacturing multiplier + 2%.
Sourheartbiscuitnew

Sour coronary heart cookies

50 billion baked cookies and “burning coronary heart cookies” bought.

Cookie manufacturing multiplier + 2%.
Weepingheartbiscuitnew

Weeping coronary heart cookies

50 billion baked cookies and “bitter coronary heart cookies” bought.

Cookie manufacturing multiplier + 2%.
Goldenheartbiscuitnew

Gold coronary heart cookies

50 billion baked cookies and “weeping coronary heart cookies” bought.

Cookie manufacturing multiplier + 2%.
Eternalheartbiscuitnew

Everlasting coronary heart cookies

50 trillion baked cookies and “gold coronary heart cookies” bought.

Cookie manufacturing multiplier + 2%.
Prism Heart Biscuits

Prism coronary heart cookies

50 sextillion baked cookies and “permanent coronary heart cookies” bought.

Cookie manufacturing multiplier + 2%.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here