“The values ​​of the University”; Álvaro Morales’ criticism of Pumas after the arrest of ‘El Kalusha’

Diego Rodríguez alias el Kalusha, arrested in Mexico City. Photo: TarMX

Los Cougars of the National Universityl have had a prominent role in recent months, including in the international arena. From controversial and historical signings, to goals and disappointing presentations, however, the latest situation surrounding the institution is controversial because one of its former players was arrested for alleged drug dealing in Mexico City.

Is about diego rodriguez, who worked for a few years in the university club, mainly in lower categories, but who did participate with the first team in Liga MX. Given this, the commentator Alvaro Morales has not missed the opportunity to launch a harsh criticism of the team and also recalled that Eduardo Toto Sage was involved in a legal problem with one of his exes.

“A player who runs over his ex-wife and now one who is involved with organized crime. The values ​​of the university. Ah, but it wasn’t America because there it is, the double standard of anti-Americanism,” said Morales, who is known for being controversial on issues related to sports, essentially Mexican soccer.

Álvaro Morales, commentator known for his constant controversies with different Mexican sports actors. Photo: Instagram/@alvaritomorales

In constant defense of what is happening with the America club, the commentator accused of double standards those who have criticized situations of media conflict related to the azulcrema team. One of them and of more recent incidence was the case of Renato Ibarra because the Ecuadorian soccer player physically assaulted his then wife and was separated from the institution. Not without first provoking accusations before the possibility that he will continue as a blue-cream element.

elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security On the afternoon of this August 18, four people were arrested south of Mexico City for alleged drug possession and drug dealing, in addition to the confiscation of two firearms. Among those arrested is diego rodriguez alias el Kalusha who was part of the Pumas of the National University in Liga MX.

Even with the official report from the authorities pending, the first reports indicated that the uniformed men were traveling through neighborhood roads. Copilco and Pedregal de Santo Domingo when they approached the suspects whom they observed handling small bags with what appears to be drugs, as well as two pistols.

Eduardo Toto Salvio seems to have already adapted to Mexican football after becoming a Pumas player in the last transfer market. To show your last brace he scored against Atlético de San Luis on matchday 9 of the Apertura 2022. However, his arrival in the Mexican capital was not without controversy because months before, he was accused of running over his ex-partner Magalí Aravena.

At the age of 31, Salvio arrived at Liga MX from Boca Juniors, a team from his native country, to become a new auriazul element with an accusation of violence behind him. And it is that, in April of this year, Aravena denounced Toto for having hit her with his car. The event was recorded by video cameras where Magalí can be seen arguing with the occupants of a car in the middle of a road.

At present, the case is almost archived by the Argentine justice given that Aravena desisted from continuing with the process, according to ministerial authorities. However, the fact was implicitly referred to by Álvaro Morales to stir up a new criticism of the National University Club.

