The Vampire Cameo That What We Do In The Shadows’ Creators Wanted For Season 2 Final

Spoilers beneath for the Season 2 finale of What We Do In the Shadows, so be warned!
For its remaining installment of Season 2, What We Do In the Shadows hearkened again to the first-season episode (“The Trial”) that launched the vampiric council, which featured cameos from former vampire actors resembling Tilda Swinton, Paul Reubens, Evan Rachel Wooden and extra. With “Nouveau The?a?tre des Vampires,” the FX comedy creators needed to usher in probably the most appropriate actor potential to steer a gaggle of theatrical vamps: Interview with the Vampire star Antonio Banderas.
As followers of the Neil Jordan movie will little question keep in mind, Antonio Banderas performed the position of Armand in Interview with the Vampire. Armand was the chief of the Théâtre des Vampires (19th century version), who would placed on violent and perverse stage exhibits for people that often led to deaths. It appeared like he would pop up at any second throughout What We Do In the Shadows, and co-creator Jemaine Clement positively supposed to make it so. Here is what he instructed EW:
That was the hope, that Antonio Banderas would come for that episode. That’s been our dream to have him on the present from the beginning. He is Guillermo’s hero! As you realize from the movie, he works with the theater troupe with vampires pretending to be people. Initially that was the concept, that it was going to be a theater group pretending to be vampires and we have been going to make a joke about that — a gaggle of vampires pretending to be people pretending to be vampires pretending to be people… That actually would’ve been an unimaginable episode if we may’ve had him flip up. We’ll preserve attempting.
Whereas it will have been equally superior to see Brad Pitt and/or Kirsten Dunst sitting within the crowd watching Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja and Colin on stage, that situation would have in all probability been much more not possible than securing Antonio Banderas. After all, it is unknown precisely why Banderas hasn’t been capable of reprise the position of Armand for What We Do In the Shadows. I definitely hope it is extra of a scheduling challenge than a case of him not being excited by doing it.
To make certain, Antonio Banderas is a busy man. Having taken on his first huge U.S. TV performing position as Pablo Picasso in Genius in 2018, the actor appeared in a handful of flicks in 2019, he confirmed up as a pirate king in 2020’s Doolittle, and he is bought a number of films set for 2021, together with the motion sequel The Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard, the comedic drama Official Competitors and the online game adaptation Uncharted with Tom Holland. (Do not anticipate for his rumored position in The New Mutants sequel, although, since that in all probability will not occur.) Banderas in all probability would have wanted to be an precise vampire with a purpose to make a cameo work for What We Do In the Shadows.
Regardless that Antonio Banderas wasn’t capable of lead the vampiric theater group, his absence allowed for Jemaine Clement to step up and tackle the Grasp of Ceremonies position, reprising his position of Vladislav from the unique What We Do In the Shadows movie. (No Taika Waititi this time, although.) It was the second time he confirmed up on display screen within the TV sequence, having first returned for the aforementioned installment “The Trial.” It seems he really wasn’t planning on filling in for the position, even with out Banderas concerned, however the timing labored out simply so. In his phrases:
I wasn’t even going to do that till the day earlier than, as a result of we had bother getting anybody in time. We have been hoping we would get somebody who has performed a vampire earlier than, like in ‘The Trial’ final season with the vampire council, however we did not have sufficient time. So I occurred to be in Toronto, the place we shoot the present, so I put my wig on once more, nevertheless it wasn’t deliberate.
In contrast to nearly each different vampire within the theater, Jemaine Clement’s Vladislav escaped the lethal wrath of Guillermo Buillermo, er, of Guillermo de la Cruz. Simply when Nandor’s acquainted dropped in to avoid wasting the day, Vladislav changed into a bat and hauled his fuzzy ass out of there.
What We Do In the Shadows is finished with Season 2, which featured cameos from different A-listers resembling Mark Hamill, Benedict Wong, Haley Joel Osment and extra. All episodes can be found to stream in full on Hulu, and the present has already been renewed for Season three by FX, so followers can anticipate to see extra bloodsucking enjoyable in 2021. Here is hoping Antonio Banderas can discover the time to leap in a coffin and head to the set. Whereas ready to listen to extra concerning the subsequent season, try our Summer time 2020 TV premiere schedule.
