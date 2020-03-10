The Vampire Diaries Wanted To Cast Taylor Swift And Nina Dobrev Thinks She ‘Would’ve Been Great’

Depart a Remark
The Vampire Diaries has a devoted fanbase, and you may look no additional than the success of the sequence’ spinoff Legacies for proof of that, although the present will most likely not be getting any extra spinoffs anytime quickly. Would followers be stunned to know that Taylor Swift apparently joined of their enthusiasm for the father or mother sequence?
Nina Dobrev was selling her new film, Run This City, when the inevitable topic of The Vampire Diaries got here up. Dobrev was requested concerning the present’s superstar fanbase. She revealed that Taylor Swift was a fan, and the present tried to get her forged on it. Dobrev informed E!’s Pop of the Morning:
Yeah, I bear in mind on the very starting we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the present. And then the producers tried to jot down a task for her. It did not work out schedule-wise, clearly she wasn’t on the present, however that was a stunning one.
Nina Dobrev admits she was stunned to be taught that Taylor Swift was a fan of The Vampire Diaries. It’s stunning within the sense that Swift is so busy. As she demonstrated in her Miss Americana documentary, sustaining a music empire isn’t any straightforward feat. That stated, Swift is a confirmed TV fan. She guest-starred on CSI again in 2009.
Therefore, a visitor spot on The Vampire Diaries wouldn’t have been out of the query. Ed Sheeran’s controversial cameo on Sport of Thrones got here up for example of a music celebrity showing on an iconic TV present. On whether or not the backlash in opposition to Sheeran makes it factor that Taylor Swift didn’t seem on The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev remained enthusiastic concerning the concept. Dobrev stated:
Ed Sheeran’s controversial cameo on Sport of Thrones. On, if that was motive for why Taylor Swift didn’t do a cameo, Nina Dobrev remained enthusiastic concerning the concept. On how she thought Swift would have fared on The Vampire Diaries, Dobrev stated:
No, I feel it might’ve been nice.
There you have got it! Nina Dobrev would have been cool with Taylor Swift placing in an look on The Vampire Diaries. Wouldn’t it have made her favourite episodes? Sadly, followers won’t ever know. I’d have been completely there for Swift starring. To put the timing of Swift’s potential cameo into perspective, it might have been between Swift’s second and third album – Fearless and Communicate Now, respectively.
On the time, Taylor Swift was nonetheless technically thought of nation. That’s, if this proposed cameo was when The Vampire Diaries started, which appears to be what Nina Dobrev indicated with “the very starting.” The Vampire Diaries premiered in 2009, which meant Swift was nonetheless on a sizzling streak from Fearless.
I want to know what sort of character The Vampire Diaries had in thoughts for Taylor Swift to play. Again at first, the drama appeared to be coping with a sufferer of the week. I may have additionally seen Swift attempting her hand at enjoying a vampire. We are going to probably by no means know on The Vampire Diaries entrance.
If she is a fan, there’s all the time an opportunity the pop celebrity may cameo on Legacies. New episodes of The Vampire Diaries spinoff are airing all through this winter and spring on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. Legacies and The Vampire Diaries are each presently streaming on Netflix alongside 2020 content material.
Add Comment