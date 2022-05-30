The vampire phenomenon of V Rising continues unstoppable on Steam: this is the top 10 sales

Stunlock Studios’ PC game continues to lead for yet another week on Valve’s platform.

You have probably heard of V Rising these days, as it has become quite a phenomenon for PC gamers. The vampire title Stunlock Studios It debuted at the top of Steam’s top sales in its first week on the market, and after another seven days, it’s still at the top.

Repeat after its debut week on SteamAs usual, Steam DB provides us with the classification of games or products that generate the most revenue each week on the Valve platform, and it is the title of survival with elements of action RPG and crafting the one that repeats again after launching on May 17. Steam Deck, the console-portable computer from Valve itself that periodically arrives at the homes of those interested, does not take off from the second position.

For the rest, there are no big surprises in the top 10 except three games debuting. These are My Time at Sandrock, in fifth place, Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ VIP Edition, in eighth, and Sniper Elite 5, which has to settle for closing the classification in tenth position.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

V Rising

Steam Deck

Elden Ring

FIFA 22

My Time at Sandrock

V Rising – Founder’s Pack: Eldest Bloodline

Valve Index VR Kit

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ VIP Edition

No Man’s Sky

Sniper Elite 5



We will have to wait to find out a new sales figure for V Rising, because at the moment its managers have exceeded half a million in just a few days and, shortly after, when it was only a week after its release in early access, it reached the sales milestone of one million copies sold.

More about: V Rising, Steam, Sales, Steam Deck and Stunlock Studios.