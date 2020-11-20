‘The Vanishing’ Producer Mad As Birds’ Sets ‘A League Aside’

Wrexham AFC, the Welsh soccer membership just lately taken over by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is to be the topic of “A League Aside,” a British romantic comedy from Mad As Birds, producers of “The Vanishing,” starring Gerard Butler.

To be directed by S.J. Evans (“Hiraeth”), the movie will observe Phil, a lovable but down-on-his-luck man obsessed along with his failing Wrexham AFC soccer crew. His American girlfriend, Christina, desires extra out of life and love and Phil should show that she is extra essential to him than his soccer crew successful.

Whereas “A League Aside” is a piece of fiction, its climax is centered across the real-life 1992 FA Cup conflict between backside of the league underdogs Wrexham and reigning Division One champions, Arsenal.

The undertaking is within the closing levels of improvement, with plans to start filming in the summertime of 2021.

Celyn Jones, BAFTA Cymru finest actor winner for “Manhunt,” who can also be a companion in Mad As Birds, will play the lead position of Phil. Veteran actor Ricky Tomlinson (“Mike Bassett: England Supervisor”) can also be connected to star, with additional casting to be introduced imminently.

The movie is written by the late Robin Bell, creator of the “Twisted Showcase” collection, who died of most cancers final yr, aged 37.

“We’re so excited to be bringing ‘A League Aside’ to life – this has been a ardour undertaking for me for 2 principal causes – firstly, I’m a lifelong Wrexham fan and was on the famed Arsenal match and keep in mind operating on to the pitch with the remainder of the city,” mentioned Evans. “Secondly, when Robin handed away in 2019, I promised his household that this movie could be his legacy and I’ll do every part in my energy to make it the very best movie potential, so I used to be thrilled when Mad As Birds got here on board the undertaking final yr.”

Producer Andy Evans of Mad As Birds, who was additionally born in Wrexham, added, “The script and S.J.’s imaginative and prescient for ‘A League Aside’ drew us to the undertaking with out hesitation, and at its coronary heart, we have now a common, feel-good story about love, friendship and group that can attraction to everybody. Our greatest of British solid is coming collectively and we’re wanting ahead to taking pictures the movie in North Wales in 2021.”

Jones is about to make his directorial debut with “The Almond and the Seahorse,” which is able to shoot with Insurgent Wilson and Janet McTeer in March 2021, additionally for Mad As Birds.

Mad As Birds’ feel-good comedy “Poms,” starring Diane Keaton, was launched within the U.S. by STX Leisure final yr, and their interval thriller “Six Minutes to Midnight,” starring Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard and Jim Broadbent is about for launch throughout the U.Ok. with Lionsgate and IFC within the U.S. in early 2021.