The VAR saved Tigres: this was the goal disallowed at Bayern Munich by Robert Lewandowski’s out of place

Joshua Kimmich celebrated a goal later disallowed. (REUTERS / Ibraheem Al Omari)

The WHERE was present in the first part of the Club World Cup final between Bayern Munich vs. Tigres and it was in favor of the Mexican team. It was barely the 18th minute when Joshua Kimmich sent the ball to the back of the goal defended by Nahuel Guzman.

Although at first the central referee Esteban Ostojich considered the goal valid, the claims of the Argentine goalkeeper and a call from the VAR booth made him review the play.

In the end Ostojich decided that Robert Lewandowski he was out of place and decided to annul the score, which would have meant 0-1 in favor of the Bavarian team. After Kimmich’s shot there seemed to be a deflection by the Polish international, who despite his efforts to get out of the way, brushed the ball.

At minute 58 it was the same VAR that confirmed the superiority of the Bavarian team. Lewandowski he finished off before the exit of Nahuel and the ball was at the mercy of Benjamin Pavard, who scored with easy execution. At first the whistler scored out of place, but after the review the goal was considered good.

Thomas Müller tested positive for COVID-19 within hours of the final of the Club World Cup against Tigers

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller tested positive for coronavirus, and will cause Low for the final of the Club World Cup on February 11 against Tigres UANL de MéxicoGerman media reported on Thursday.

According to the German chain Sky and the newspaper image, The 31-year-old tested positive on Wednesday after training and was isolated from the rest of the Bavarian team. At the moment, neither FIFA nor Bayern have officially ruled on the matter. Two Bayern players, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez, had tested positive before the trip to Qatar and they remained in Munich undergoing quarantine.

Müller is considered one of Bayern’s key footballers. He has played in 28 of the 29 official games in which he has scored 12 goals and 16 assists. His role is fundamental on the playing field, as he is constantly seen giving instructions to coordinate the team.

Faced with this unexpected panorama, Bayern Munich have Jamal Musiala, Corentin Tolisso and Leroy Sané to fill in the final against Tigres, where you can no longer participate.

EFE / EPA / NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL



Thomas Müller was born in Weilheim in Overbayern, Germany, in 1989 and began his career in 2009 when he debuted with the Bavarian giant, team with which he is signed until 2023. Has won 23 titles with FC Bayer and a World Cup, although from 1993 to 2000 he was part of the TSV Pähl club.

At the beginning of February, the soccer player assured that he had a good prognosis for 2021. “We want to crown this magnificent year with a victory in the Club World Cup”, he said in an interview published by Bayern. He also assured that his team is ambitious when it comes to titles, especially in a tournament that brings together the best federations in the world.

He recalled that in 2013 FC Bayern won the Club World Cup: “It was a great moment shortly before Christmas in Marrakech, it was really a great event with all the local fans. The people of Morocco really wanted the tournament to be played. Now, the conditions are logically somewhat different due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament has been hollowed out in a very tight schedule, but we have a great squad that can overcome”.

