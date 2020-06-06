The Vast Of Night Ending Defined: What Happened To Everett And Fay?

WARNING: This text accommodates SPOILERS for the whole story of The Vast of Night.

Are we alone? Such is a query that numerous works of science fiction have been contemplating for many years, and The Vast of Night, which premiered on Amazon Prime on Could 29, is without doubt one of the newest movies to impress that idea. Nevertheless, whereas the ending of the film appears to provide us a solution of its personal, it additionally leaves us looking for extra solutions.