The Vatican and China renewed for two years a historic agreement on the appointment of bishops

File image of the Chinese flag next to an underground Catholic church in the town of Huangtuang, China. September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File

The Vatican and the Chinese Communist Regime renewed for two years historic deal concluded in 2018 on the thorny issue of appointment of bishops in the Asian giant, the Holy See announced this Saturday.

“The Holy See and the People’s Republic of China, after appropriate consultations and evaluations, agreed to prolong for two years the provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops, signed on September 22, 2018″ and renewed for the first time in 2020, the Vatican announced in a statement.

Beijing and the Vatican signed in September 2018 a provisional and renewable agreement in October 2020 that wanted to end about 70 years of tensions over the thorny question of the appointment of bishops.

It may interest you: The religious trap of the Chinese regime: religious freedom subjected to the Communist Party

The Holy See announced in 2018 in a statement that it had signed in Beijing a “provisional agreement protocol for the appointment of bishops” in China, a subject of discord for decades. The historic agreement covers only the religion and it does not refer to the reestablishment of diplomatic relations, interrupted since 1951, two years after the communists came to power.

Pope Francis in Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican, with a Chinese flag waving in the background. AFP/File

China’s 12 million Catholics are torn between a clandestine church, called “underground”which only recognizes the authority of the pope, and the “official” church, subject to the regime.

Under the 2018 agreement, Pope Francis recognized eight bishops appointed by Beijing without its approval and the Chinese authorities in turn recognized two former bishops of this underground church.

But the concessions made by the Vatican have not made the lives of the Christians of this underground Chinese church, which would represent some 6 million faithfulbe easier.

Worshipers participate in a mass at an underground Catholic home church in Tianjin in November 2013. (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File)

Catholics, like the faithful of other religions, suffer from this policy of omnipresence of the Chinese regime that results in the destruction of churches or crosses located on the roofs of buildings or the closure of schools considered confessional.

The text “concerns the appointment of bishops, an issue of great importance for the life of the Church, and creates the conditions for greater collaboration at the bilateral level,” the Holy See specified in the 2018 statement.

(With information from AFP)

KEEP READING:

The Vatican proposed a meeting between Xi Jinping and Pope Francis in Kazakhstan, but China declined

China and the Vatican renewed their agreement on the appointment of bishops for two years

Surprise silence of Pope Francis before the arrest of a cardinal in China