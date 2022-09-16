The Vatican proposed a meeting between Xi Jinping and Pope Francis in Kazakhstan, but China declined

Pope Francis (AFP)

The Vatican told China that the Pope Francisco was willing to meet with the president Xi Jinping when both were in the Kazakh capital, but Beijing replied that there was not enough time for a meetinga Vatican source said on Thursday.

The source did not elaborate on how or when the Vatican reached out to China, with which it is engaged in a delicate dialogue over the status of the Catholic Church in the country.

The source said the Vatican carried “an expression of availability”. The Chinese side said that “appreciated the gesture” but maintained that there was no free time on Xi’s agenda.

Both the Pope and Xi were in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday. Xi traveled for an official visit and Francis to attend a congress of world religious leaders.

Xi Jinping (Reuters)

An encounter between the two men, however brief, would have been historic.

Speaking to journalists accompanying him on his flight to the central Asian republic on Tuesday, Francis was asked if he could meet Xi, to which the pope replied: “I have no news about that”, without giving further details.

When asked if he was willing to go to China, Francis replied: “I am always willing to go to China”.

The Pope has sought to ease historically bad relations between the Holy See and China, telling Reuters in an interview in July that he hoped to renew a secret and disputed agreement on the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops in China.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella for Reuters. Editing in Spanish by Javier Leira)

