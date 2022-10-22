The “vegetation” of food is the protagonist in the largest food exhibition in the world

This is the most important food industry fair in the world

The food industry It’s in resilience. Three quarters of consumers have already changed their eating habits in recent years, confirm the studies presented at the International Food Fair SIAL, the most important world event in the sector, after its return after the coronavirus pandemic. Deciphered, research, all the quantified information on the food transition, health, ethics, pleasure, the transformation of the industry.

More of 400,000 food products They were introduced by some 7,000 exhibitors in the Paris North Exhibition Center of the French capital. Infobae He could see in the corridors of this impressive exhibition center that manufacturers believe more than ever in the future of a balanced diet. Less meat, plant-based and with significantly less impact on the environment. Innovation and trends were at the heart of this super event that serves as inspiration and guide.

It can be checked that the contest is still an observatory of consumption. After the organic boom, the novelties combine ultra-processed, proposals with locally grown ingredients, but also those made to promote cooking at home with new gourmet trends. UNLUCKY It is a transformation platform where the actors respond to social demands in terms of food.

The National Institute of Yerba promoting the product of the red land in the international market. Disseminate the beneficial properties of a product that achieved recognition in SIAL Innovation

This room is seen as lab for innovation. Touring its pavilions testifies to the sector’s ability to go through multiple crises towards the goal of guaranteeing food for 8 billion people. In SIAL Innovationthe space that allows new products to compete for originality and creativity, one in four were plant-basedpreparations aimed at replacing animal proteins.

Although it is not absolutely new news, there is an increase in meat substitutes and also in dairy products. Perhaps the imprint of this edition is the irruption of hundreds of start-ups who own this revolution at the service of the consumer. The latter, like other essential phenomena, accelerated with the post-covid world: nomadism, click&collect, civic acts, packaging, naturalness, among many others.

Visitors from all over the world, professionals or not, have the possibility to try and compare flavours. Another challenge is to win over palates with substitute products. For alternatives to meat, UNLUCKY also presented its “analogues” increasingly perfect. Mimic appearance, taste and texture with highly processed products from multiple origins.

A trendsetter, SIAL Innovation provides visitors with content and news on innovation and market developments around the world. It is one of the main events within the sample that brings together more people. It is a place where there is talk of invention, transition, reinvention and foresight. The great prizes for innovation at the international fair looking for the dish of tomorrowideas that are discovered at the entrance of Hall 6.

Substitutes, alternatives. The “fakes” meats occupy an important space in the largest food fair in the world.

This year, the gold prize went to frozen seaweed cubes for pan-frying. With a crunchy texture, the distinction went to this product based on French macroalgae, rich in iodine, fiber and minerals. Selected for its easy-to-use offer, simple to incorporate into recipes and the contribution of new flavors.

The silver award it was for some water lentils rich in vegetable proteins. Confirming another of the trends, fast, nutritious and immediate meals, the second study then for the Thai company for its gourmet pack. Meanwhile, with its product aimed at making mate known throughout the world, the Argentine yerba mate brand Taragüi received the bronze award SIAL Innovation 2022. This kit for yerba mate, a source of caffeine, antioxidants, B vitamins and minerals, was also a pleasant surprise in the press room, where journalists from all over the world curiously tried the Argentine product.

But the fair has more proposals. Whether meat, milk or fish substitutes, plant-based alternatives to animal products were flourishing on the stands. According to the organizers, they weigh 25% of the products presented. One of the chosen Leggie meat, another winner, is made with carob and rice flour. Also a yogurt made with spelled or hemp.

The fair can take its five opening days to go through it meticulously. In those days one can come across recipes based on legumes, in particular, spreads for appetizers and made with these flours. But data also abounds. For example: less sugar, fat, salt or less additives, is what emerges from a Kantar study carried out for SIAL, which indicates that 72% of consumers prefer to buy products without artificial additives.

The fair is so big that it can take five days to go through it meticulously

New lifestyles where food is essential. The flexitarian clientele, those consumers who want to eat less meat and vary their diet, with practical preparations that help new culinary trends. Homemade is noticeable and has become widespread after the Covid-19 lockdowns.

More alternatives: hundreds of “milks” based on nuts They fight for quality and good taste. Tasty richness and novelties for people with dairy intolerance, looking for replacements for cheeses, mozzarellas, without neglecting the idea of ​​combining innovation, health and pleasure. You can talk about false milk but also about a false tuna or salmon.

Another idea on the shelves is to reach consumers less willing to pay more for their food products. Another growing buyer interest is eco-friendly packaging. In addition the locality: almost 7 out of 10 indicated a desire to buy food products from their region or from a nearby area. The carbon footprint produced by food, even in informative labelling.

There are seeds of all kinds: chia, flax, sesame, fruits valuable in antioxidants such as blueberries and acerola. Microalgae such as spirulina, which add an iodized note to salads. The promise of “immunity” that shot up with the Covid, flourishes on beverage labels. This is demonstrated by the Vittel waters, orange juices such as Joker and the popular Actimel from Danone. See what each product has, intelligent consumers who are looking for sources of vitamins and minerals, everything that is good for health.

