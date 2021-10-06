The Venezuelan Football Federation expressed its support for the players after the complaint of sexual abuse against the former coach

Players of the Venezuelan soccer team (Federación Venezolana de Fútbol)

The Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) expressed its support for the players of the women’s team behind the complaint of a group of 24 footballers against former national coach Kenneth Zseremeta and the physical trainer Williams Pino by sexual abuse and harassment.

“Committed to assert respect for women in this sport. As a Federation, we support them today and at all times”Said the federation on Twitter.

The message was accompanied by another from the president of the FVF, Jorge Gimenez, in which he expressed that from the federation they are ready to “enforce rights”From the players.

“Time to fight for respect and fairness“Added Giménez.

Through a statement also broadcast on Twitter by the player Deyna Castellanos, a group of 24 Venezuelan soccer players accused Zseremeta of having sexually abused one of them, in addition to having subjected them to physical and psychological harassment.

The tweet from the Venezuelan Football Federation

“We, the players of the Venezuelan national team from different processes, we have decided to break the silence to prevent the situations of abuse and physical, psychological and sexual harassment caused by football coach Kenneth Zseremeta from taking more victims in women’s football and in the world ”, the statement reads.

In it, they affirm that “from 2013 to 2017, numerous incidents arose around the figure of coach Zseremeta, the most common of which were physical and psychological abuse during training”.

“Many of us continue with trauma and mental injuries that accompany us in our day to day,” they say.

In the text, they also explain that, in 2020, one of them “confessed that she had been sexually abused since she was 14 by the coach“, something that “lasted until he was fired”, In 2017.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office announced the beginning of an investigation against Zseremeta and Pino.

The document was signed, in addition to Castellanos, by Lourdes Moreno, Gabriela García, María Gabriela García, Hilary Vergara, Sandra Luzardo, Michelle Romero, Fatima Lobo, Franyely Rodríguez Nikol González, Camila Pescatore and Daniuksa Rodríguez.

The list of signatories is completed by Yuliana Caile, Alexandra Canaguacan, Génesis Flores, Alexa Castro, Yohanli Mujica, Bárbara Serrano, Tahicelis Marcano, Heliamar Alvarado, Yailyn Medina, Nathalie Pasquel, Icéis Briceño and Dayana Rodríguez.

(With information from EFE)

