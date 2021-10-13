The Venezuelan team denounced that Chile does not let it train before the qualifying match

Venezuela is last in the Qualifiers with 7 points in 11 presentations

This Thursday the 11th day of the South American Qualifiers and one of the most attractive encounters will be the one that they will animate Chile and Venezuela in Santiago. But sports were put aside on Tuesday after the Federation of the visiting team (FVF) denounced the local authorities for not allowing them to train normally.

In a statement, the FVF assured tAll the members of the delegation presented negative results in the coronavirus tests that were carried out before traveling and those that were carried out in the concentration hotel. However, they have been prevented from being able to train at the headquarters of the Colo-Colo Sports and Social Club.

“The Venezuelan National Team arrived at the Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago de Chile, presenting all of their tests with a negative result. Additionally, in the concentration hotel another sample of tests was carried out that also gave negative results in its entirety. From the early hours of this Tuesday we continue to await the resolution so that they allow us to attend our training and prepare adequately for the match against the Chilean National Team, on Thursday, October 14 at the San Carlos Apoquindo stadium, on the outskirts of the capital city, ”the letter states.

The FVF statement

This episode is a warning sign after what happened in the classic between Brazil and the Argentina, when local authorities stormed the stadium five minutes into the match to deport four Albiceleste players who had been in England. So far there is no information on whether Venezuelan soccer players will be able to train on Wednesday.

With regard to football, the Red wine will not be able to count on the central defender Jhon Chancellor, the midfielder Junior Moreno and the steering wheel Yeferson Soteldo. The interim coach, Leonardo González, successor on the bench of Portuguese José Peseiro, who resigned after spending more than a year without receiving salary, said on Sunday, in a virtual press conference, to be “calm” before the match because “the boys they have understood and work is being done ”.

Venezuela is last in the table with seven points and depends on a miracle to qualify for the World Cup. Qatar 2022. For its part, Chile, who comes from beating Paraguay, has only 10 units, is five from the playoffs, so he needs a win to maintain the illusion.

