The Venice Film Festival awards the highest prize to a documentary on opioid addiction in the United States

Laura Poitras won the Golden Lion at the 2022 Venice Film Festival for her documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Photo: Ettore Ferrari/EFE)

The 79th Venice Film Festival awarded, for the second time in its history, the Golden Lion to a documentary: All the Beauty and the Bloodshedof Laura Poitras. It is a somewhat surprising decision for a list of winners that did include other expected names: Jafarf Panahi, Cate Blanchett y Colin Farrell.

Poitras became the third consecutive woman to win the Golden Lion after the French Audrey Diwan (The eventin 2021) and the American Chloe Zhao (Nomadland, 2020). In addition, it is the second documentary in the history of the Mosta to win the main prize, previously only achieved by Holy Graof Gianfranco Rosiin 2013.

Poitras’ documentary, about the opioid crisis in the United States from the photographer’s point of view Nan Goldinwhich compares the current situation with the AIDS epidemic of the eighties, in a decision “with a lot of consensus”, in the words of the president of the jury, Julianne Moore.

Neither the Golden Lion nor the rest of the prizes awarded today have been unanimous, acknowledged Moore, who pointed out that “we have all felt that we have been able to give our opinion” and they reached a result that everyone is “satisfied and proud of”.

Mina Khosravani and Reza Heydari, in charge of receiving the Grand Jury Prize in place of Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, for the film “No Bears” (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Until shortly before the beginning of the ceremony, a Golden Lion was awarded to the Iranian Jafar Panahiimprisoned for his opposition to the regime of his country, and who presented an excellent film in favor of freedom, against oppression and a tribute to cinema, No Bears. The film had to settle for the Special Jury Prize, less than it deserved, but significant public support for the filmmaker. Another of the most praised films of this edition, The Banshees of Inisherin he left the Lido with two prizes. The delicate story of friendship and enmity signed by the British Martin McDonagh and shot in Ireland, it won the Best Screenplay Award (from the director) and the Volpi Cup for Colin Farrellone of the favorites for this award.

Farrell intervened in the ceremony by videoconference from Los Angeles (USA), specifically from the kitchen of his representative, and excitedly thanked the award for a job that, I assure you, he could not have done without the “honesty” of Brendan Gleesonhis co-star.

Cate Blanchett won the Volpi Cup for “Best Actress” for her performance as an orchestra conductor in Todd Field’s “TAR” (Photo: Enrico Ferrari/EFE)

All forecasts were also fulfilled with the Volpi Cup for best actress, which went to the Australian Cate Blanchettfor her unsurpassed interpretation of an orchestra director in TAR, of Todd Field. The film was screened on the second day of the Mostra and immediately placed Blanchett as the sure winner of the award. And that she thus took away her second Volpi Cup, the one she got in 2007 for becoming Bob Dylan for I’m not There. The actress referred to collecting her award for the film Bardoof Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, who also competed in the official section and left empty-handed. “I’ve seen Bardo and it is a masterpiece”, said Blanchett, referring to the good level of all the feature films in this edition. Bardo It provoked a great division of opinions: it was as loved as it was hated and it is one of González Iñárritu’s most personal works.

Nor did the second Latin American title of the official competition win a prize, Argentina, 1985of Santiago Miter, about the trial of the Military Juntas of the military dictatorship. It was very well received and was unanimously received by the press, so much so that it won the Fipresci award from international critics, but it was not included in the official list of winners.

Saint-Omera French film Alice Diop, which brings to the big screen real events that shocked France in 2013, won the Grand Jury Prize -the second most important at the Mostra- and the Luigi di Laurentiis-León del Futuro for best first film. It is the story of a young Senegalese woman, Fabienne Kabou, who abandoned her 15-month-old baby on the beach when the tide was rising. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder.

Luca Guadagnino won the Silver Lion for “Best Direction” for his film “Bones and All” (Photo: Enrico Ferrari/EFE)

Y Bones and Allof Luca Guadagnino, also left the gala with two awards. The Italian won the Silver Lion for Best Director for his adaptation of the homonymous novel by Camille DeAngelisa story of love and cannibalism starring Thimotée Chalamet y Taylor Russellwho won the Marcello Mastroianni to the best young performer.

Full list of winners

Golden Lion: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed of Laura Poitras (USA).

Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize and Lion of the Future – Best First Feature: Saint Omer of Alice Diop (France).

Silver Lion – Best Director Award: Luca Guadagnino by Bones and all.

Best Actress Award: Cate Blanchett by Tar of Todd Field.

Best Actor Award: Colin Farrell by The Banshees of Inisherin, of Martin McDonagh.

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Actor or Best Emerging Actress: Taylor Russell by Bones and allof Luca Guadagnino.

Special Jury Prize: No Bears of Jafar Panahi (Iran).

Best Screenplay Award: The Banshees of Inisherin of Martin McDonagh (Ireland).

Source: EFE

