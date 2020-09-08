‘The Venture Bros.’ Canceled at Adult Swim After 7 Seasons

“The Venture Bros.” has been canceled by Adult Swim after seven seasons, creator Christopher McCulloch introduced on Twitter on Monday.

McCulloch mentioned he and the writers had been in the course of writing season Eight once they obtained the information just a few months in the past that the present wouldn’t be returning to air.

“Sadly, it’s true: ‘Venture Bros.’ has been canceled. We acquired the extremely disappointing information just a few months in the past, whereas we had been writing what would have been season 8. We thanks, our superb followers, for 17 years of your variety (and affected person) consideration. And, as all the time, we love you,” wrote McCulloch, who makes use of the pseudonym Jackson Publick on Twitter.

The present was one of many longest-running authentic sequence on Adult Swim, spanning seven seasons over 17 years. The pilot episode aired on Adult Swim in 2003, and the primary season premiered in 2004. Followers usually needed to wait between two and three years between seasons, and the ultimate one resulted in 2018.

The grownup animated cartoon spoofed many superhero and popular culture tropes, and the primary characters had been a riff on the “Johnny Quest” crew. The present adopted the Venture household, made up of incompetent teen brothers Dean and Hank, their insecure scientist father Rusty, their household bodyguard Brock Sampson and a colourful solid of supervillains, like The Monarch, Dr. Girlfriend, Sergeant Hatred and Phantom Limb.

McCulloch voiced a number of of the characters together with Michael Sinterniklaas, James Urbaniak, Patrick Warburton, Doc Hammer, Steven Rattazzi and Dana Snyder.

Urbaniak additionally mentioned farewell to the sequence on Twitter, calling it “one of many nice items” of his life.

“So, because it should to all, cancellation has come for ‘The Venture Bros.’ The pilot aired 17 years in the past, which implies the present was nearly sufficiently old to vote,” he wrote. “It was one of many nice items of my life & profession. The followers had been, fairly merely, the perfect. Thanks, all people. Go. Group. Venture!”

Selection has reached out to Adult Swim for remark.