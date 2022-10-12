The very hard kick of Nicolás Otamendi to Mbappé and the striking reaction of Sergio Agüero

Nicholas Otamendi It was a trend on social networks for several hours as a result of a brutal kick on Kylian Mbappe to prevent the Frenchman from going hand in hand with goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, after a great backlash at the Parc des Princes stadium.

It was during the match between PSG and Benfica, corresponding to the fourth date of Group H of the Champions League, the Argentine defender of the Portuguese team crossed the French striker and earned the yellow card from the British referee Michael Oliver.

This action 20 minutes into the first half went viral on social networks and even Sergio Agueroin his usual live broadcast for Star +, referred to it. “Well Otamendi, good kick he put in”joked Kun, who analyzed the match together with the former striker of the Argentine national team, Javier Saviola.

“If Mbappé grabs you from the front, you’re screwed,” the Bunny began. To which Agüero added a very soccer phrase: “It’s like in the neighborhood. He passes the ball but not the player”.

Mbappe continued the game without problems and scored the team’s goal with which he tied 1-1. However, in the complement he suffered a hard tackle again from behind this time from Gilbertwho also won the yellow card.

There were only seven minutes to go, but because of this kick Kylian was felt and a few seconds from the end, PSG coach Christophe Galtier replaced him with the Spanish Carlos Soler. The images show how the French striker sprained his left ankle and left the stadium with clear symptoms of pain.

The match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica ended tied 1-1, with two penalties from Kylian Mbappé and Joao Mario. At the Parc des Princes, the two teams were one win away from qualifying for the round of 16, thanks to Juventus’ previous loss to Maccabi Haifa. However, neither of them was able to do it, although both are in an enviable position to do it in the two remaining days.

The Portuguese maintain their undefeated status in the season in all competitions and the French chain a third consecutive duel without victory, something they had not done since the 2016/17 season with Unai Emery on the bench. In the French team, all eyes were on the number “7” of Mbappé, placed again in the pivot of a trident in which the Spaniard Pablo Sarabia took the place of Lionel Messi, absent due to injury for the second consecutive game.

With this much, Mbappé became the top scorer in the history of PSG in the Champions League, ahead of the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani. The goal, achieved thanks to a penalty against Neymar, is the 31st achieved by the 23-year-old striker, one more than the Uruguayan, who spent seven seasons at PSG, achieved. The current Valencia player remains PSG’s all-time top scorer in all competitions, with 200 goals. Mbappé is second, with 183.

