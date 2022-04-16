The veteran creator of Child of Light leaves Ubisoft after almost two decades in the company

Patrick Plourde trabajó en Child of Light, Watch Dogs 2, Far Cry 3 y Rainbow Six Vegas.

Ubisoft is one of the most popular video game companies greats and veterans of the industry, and as such, it has some creatives who have spent many years working on reference works in the industry. Last year, the Assassin’s Creed art director left Ubisoft after 16 years with the company to join Haven Studiosthe study of Jade Raymond.

This time it has been Patrick Plourdecreative director of Child of Light, Watch Dogs 2 and Far Cry 3, who has said goodbye to Ubisoft after almost 20 years in the company. As VGC has shared, Plourde plans to work on his own independent creative consultancy, maintaining a close relationship with his former company.

Plourde will collaborate with Ubisoft from its own independent consultancy“R6 Vegas, AC, FC3, CoL, WD2… It has been a privilege to collaborate with everyone at Ubi on these great games!” Plourde wrote on his Twitter account. In a message from Ubisoft to Axios, the company confirmed that, although the creative will leave the company, will collaborate from your consultancy with some of the creative directors.

Stephen Totilo, a journalist for Axios, has noted on Twitter that despite the fact that Plourde worked on great games, the association A Better Ubisoft, who have been denouncing the company for episodes of misconduct, also accused Plourde, however, Ubisoft has assured that the departure of the creative “has been driven” for him interest in becoming independent. Plourde’s departure joins that of a multitude of workers who are resigning from the company in which the developers themselves have dubbed The Great Exodus.

