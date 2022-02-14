The veteran Metal Slug Awakening action will come to PS4 and PS5 after being presented for iOS and Android

Previously known as Metal Slug Code: J, the new installment of the saga will bet on a renewed visual section.

There are few sagas as loved and respected by lovers of arcade action games of the 1990s as Metal Slug. We just have to listen to that unmistakable ‘Heavy Machine-Gun’ to go back to times when we had to dig our pockets for a coin to finish off that boss that was making it difficult for us. Although the franchise is available on most current consoles, its popularity cannot be compared to lived in the late 90’s.

Although about that, Tencent has something to say. Timi Studios, a subsidiary studio of Tencent Games and creators of Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokémon Unite, among others, promised a new installment for devices iOS and Androida platform on which the studio is especially comfortable after having been accumulating successes.

The game was presented as Metal Slug Code: J and was betting on recovering the arcade gameplay that we all remember with a renewed visual appearance that abandons the classic pixel-art in favor of 3D graphics, while maintaining the essence of the casual and fun original designs. The action continued to hold firm to side scrolling, although the gameplay of its beta already showed us some of the playable novelties that we could find.

The title is provided by the authors of Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokémon UniteAlthough the game was planned as a mobile title, Tencent has presented a small teaser video from the official Twitter account of the game that, in addition to showing us some fleeting images of bosses and history, has Confirmed the release of Metal Slug Awakening on PS4 and PS5. On a possible release date, nothing is confirmed yet, however, the studio has promised future details.

For fans of the franchise, this will not be the only delivery we receive in the futurethe saga plans a complete change of approach for the new title from Leikir Studio and DotEmu, Metal Slug Tactics, where military action will give way to tactics in a turn-based TRPG. At 3DJuegos we were able to talk to the studio so they could tell us how they will face this great challenge.

