“The victims were children aged 8 and 5”: Olivia Wilde’s strong statements against her ex Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde spoke out again against her ex Jason Sudeikis for sending her child custody papers when she was at an event last April (Getty Images/AFP)

Olivia Wilde publicly criticized her ex again for the bad time she made her go through a few months ago while she was working. Now the actress accused Jason Sudeikis of trying to “sabotage” her by having her children’s custody papers handed over during her presentation at the CinemaCon event, calling the actor’s actions “appalling.”

The 38-year-old “Don’t Worry Darling” actress and director reflected on the incident in a cover interview for the magazine Variety published on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, it was not something that surprised me at all”Wilde admitted. “I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Wilde, 38, said the only people harmed were his children Otis and Daisy. “They will have to see that. The victims were children aged 8 and 5, and that is very sad”, declared the actress.

“I chose to be an actress and voluntarily stepped into the spotlight”, Wilde continued in reference to the horrible episode he experienced in April when, in the middle of the presentation of a new film before Hollywood executives, he received an envelope with the custody papers on stage. “But it’s not something my kids have asked for. And when my children are dragged into that, it’s deeply painful.”

The director of “Booksmart” looked at the papers and continued with her presentation. “I had a job to do. It was my workplace”, he explained to the publication. “The attack took a lot of people’s attention away from their work,” added Wilde, who was there to introduce the trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling,” his second behind-the-scenes movie.

“It was really annoying,” he said. “It shouldn’t have happened. There was a serious security issue, which is really scary.”

Olivia Wild received custody papers for her children on stage with actor Jason Sudeikis (AFP)

Wilde previously criticized Sudeikis, 46, saying in a court filing earlier this month that he received the notice “in the most aggressive way possible.

At the time, a source close to the actor told Page Six what “I had no advance knowledge of the time or place where the envelope would be delivered.”

Sudeikis claimed that he was “deeply upset” by the events and that continues “feeling great anguish” for what happened.

Wilde told Variety that she and the “Ted Lasso” star currently share custody.

They are my world and my best friends”, said the actress about Otis and Daisy.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde in London (The Grosby Group)

The filmmaker, who is currently in a relationship with Harry Stylesis harshly criticized for taking a solo vacation with her boyfriend.

“When people don’t see me with my kids, it’s always ‘How dare you?'” she shared. “I have never seen anyone say that about a man. And if he’s with his son, he’s a fucking hero.”

In a recent interview for the magazine Rolling Stonethe actress said that She did not understand the hateful comments towards her and admitted that most of the singer’s followers have stood out for their great displays of “kindness”.

For his part, the interpreter of “Watermelon Sugar” admitted in the talk that the malicious comments about his girlfriend They “obviously” don’t make you “feel good.”

The couple were first photographed holding hands at the wedding of Harry’s manager and close friend Jeffrey Azoff in January 2021, after they met on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling,” the upcoming film of the actress

