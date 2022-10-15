The victory of Series.ly and SeriesYonkis in court reminds us that they changed the law to try to defeat them. It was late

From the first steps of the so-called -and widely contested- ‘Law Sinde’ in 2009 (a response to the wake-up call given by the US when it put us on its list of “permissive piracy” countries) until the entry into force of the ‘Lassalle Law’, already in 2015, Spain experienced a few years in which Internet downloads were a relevant issue in political debateand a problem that (despite being submerged in the midst of an economic crisis) seemed to be of great concern to our politicians.





One of the direct consequences of that concern was the persecution of the main platforms for disseminating copyrighted material used by the Spanish public, such as SeriesYonkis or Series.lyboth ‘falls in combat’ between the end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015. And both involved in endless legal proceedings that have ended in absolutely nothing, after having presented the administrators of both websites as members of criminal organizations at the time of their arrest .

The US Embassy began lobbying on behalf of its audiovisual industry, and Spain has spent a decade and a half talking about fees, making links illegal, etc.

‘An acquittal? Another detention!’

The 2014 reform became necessary because the Sinde Law of 2011 was revealed to be insufficient for the objectives set when carrying it out…especially after the Supreme Court declared null one of its most controversial articles (on 20.2), which began to allow the simple fact of removing the reported links to exempt the alleged infringer from any type of legal responsibility. Thus, although the Government maintained the power to close websites, could no longer take its administrators to court.

But, even before that, the audiovisual industry had been experiencing legal setbacks, some as notorious as the trial against Pablo Soto, creator of P2P programs like Blubster, Omemo and Piolet. Or the case of Sharemula, a page of links in which the legal proceedings were filed before even reaching trial. The reason? Sharemula did not make a public communication of the works, as he had been accused of doing: he only linked them. So the objective of the reform of the Intellectual Property Law was clear.

Already on June 11 2015the Provincial Court of Girona decided to confirm the free dismissal of the proceedings against the website PorDescargaDirecta.com, understanding that, at the time of the facts judged, the compilation of mere links to copyrighted material was not a crime (It was not until the entry into force, on January 1 of that same year, of the new reform).

After the Sinde Law, it was necessary to reform the intellectual property regulations again because the Government and industry continued without obtaining convictions from the administrators of linked websites

That did not prevent exactly 6 days laterthe National Police arrested those responsible for Series.ly, a website that had deleted all its links after the approval of the legal reform, also accusing them of piracy. The story will be familiar to you: we told it to you yesterday, when it was learned that the Justice had acquitted them of all charges, for exactly the same reason as PorDescargaDirecta, only 7 years later. Perhaps the Sabadell Criminal Court number 1 had not received the news from Gerona.

But it is that, before that, in 2019, both those responsible for SeriesYonkis and those for ps3pirata.com had already been acquitted (by the Criminal Court number 4 of Murcia and the Provincial Court of Jaén, respectively), for the same reason. In all cases, they were websites that had stopped offering links (due to reform or closure) after the reform of the LPI, and in all cases the Prosecutor’s Office had tried to maintain that what was judged was already illegal with the previous legislation, when the 2014 legislative reform itself made the opposite very clear:

Regarding the seriesyonkis matter, the activity of linking as a criminal act was included in 2015 and cannot be applied retroactively. That this act is different from public communication and criminally atypical is stated by the legislator himself in the statement of reasons. Here I summarize pic.twitter.com/QkVTFMfV89 – David Bravo (@dbravo) June 22, 2019

David Bravo himself remembered how they had approached from the big media, the arrests of these now exonerated only a few years before. Practically as if it were a milestone in the fight against organized crime:



Via @dbravo on twitter

The ‘anti-piracy victories’, triggered since the judges cannot intervene

The truth is that, despite the fact that the 2014 reform fulfilled its objective of scaring those responsible for the linked websites and encouraging them to close (precisely, the media coverage of the aforementioned arrests helped a lot), in the following years the great successes of the fight ‘against piracy’ have not come from the hand of the judges, but precisely as a result of having passed over them.

First it was with the creation of the secret ‘Commission Sinde’ (more known today as the ‘Second Commission’), an administrative (non-judicial) body that assumed the right to close websites with a mere judicial ‘supervision’, which has been weakened more and more with each reform of the Intellectual Property Law (not only that of 2014, also that of 2018 advanced in that sense).

Now, the Entertainment Industry has a related body that allows websites to be closed/blocked in a much more agile way, without going through the courts. Already in 2019 the list was huge, and it has not stopped growing. In the case of football broadcasts, the closure of extrajudicial websites have gained even more ‘agility’: a sentence ‘He left said’ to the Internet providers that they were blocking the URLs that Telefónica was sending them, without the need for any judicial supervision from that moment on. That has generated the occasional silly little problem over time. And it keeps generating them.