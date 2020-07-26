The video for the sisters plowing hands went viral, Sonu Sood gifted the tractor

new Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood continues to make headlines by helping people. Sonu Sood has done something this time too, due to which he is getting a lot of praise. Sonu Sood has gifted a tractor to two girls plowing with their hands. Sonu Sood has done this big job after watching the video going viral on social media. Also Read – Sonu Sood and Ritesh Deshmukh come forward to help the elderly doing martial arts on the road

These girls are from Andhra Pradesh. The father of these girls used to run a tea shop in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, but he became unemployed in the midst of problems like Corona virus. After this he decided to grow the crop in a small farm, but he had no other resources. Both daughters decided to quit writing and help. Vanella and Chandna started working in the fields, helping the family. There was no other means to plow the plow, so both started plowing the plow by hand.

His video went viral on social media. Sonu Sood promised to help both of them by watching this video. And as promised, a new tractor was also made available to the family of these girls. Sonu Sood also gave the message that farming will be done by tractor. Let the girls read. Sonu Sood's move is being discussed on social media. People are praising