The video game cinema should not “recreate” the user experience, according to the director of Uncharted: The Movie

The film, directed by Ruben Fleischer, is scheduled to open in theaters on February 11, 2022.

Nathan Drake prepares to make the leap to the big screen. There are still a few weeks to see the actor Tom Holland in the role of the iconic treasure hunter, but that does not prevent the production company from enlivening the atmosphere with the second trailer of the film. Player reactions to this new approach have been of the most diverse, and that shows the difficulties when making a movie based on video games.

I wanted to make sure that [Uncharted] will work first like a movieRuben FleischerAs reported by the Slashfilm medium, the director of the film Ruben Fleischer has reflected on these complications and has reached one of the main nuclei of the dilemma: “Part of the problem is that they are trying to recreate the games. Since the players have had such a visceral experience, I don’t think you can compete with that. I wanted to make sure that [Uncharted] it will work like a movie first. “

Obviously, this carries the risk that players will not be able to feel A relationship between video games and film, but Fleischer has studied Uncharted installments to avoid such situations: “We tried to draw inspiration from games whenever we could, but we also wanted to have original parts that were not part of video games. I never saw anything like the end of our third act, and I think people are going to be impressed. “

Because, although we have seen promotional posters of the Uncharted movie, its essence lies in the original video games. For this reason, Fleischer has devised a film that pays tribute to the games in several scenes, something that from 3DJuegos we have been able to point out in 15 details of its first trailer. Be that as it may, we will be able to check all this work by going to theaters on February 11, 2022, the film’s premiere day.

More about: Uncharted [Película] and Cinema.