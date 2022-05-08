The Video Game Hall of Fame adds four historical works, with Zelda: Ocarina of Time among them

The Strong museum manages this Hall of Fame where each year there are twelve new nominees.

If you do not know The Strong museum, it is important to tell you that it has to its credit a Video Game Hall of Fame year after year adds more important works to the list. After the chosen ones of 2021, the time has come to discover the four new titles that will be added in 2022.

Twelve nominees are proposed each yearthe museum itself has announced this Thursday the incorporations, among which the mythical The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time stands out above the rest. The Nintendo 64 game is considered by many people to be one of the best in history, and has been selected from 12 nominees proposed for this edition.

In this way, the four new members of the video game Hall of Fame are Ocarina of Time, Ms. Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution y Sid Meier’s Civilization. Next, we leave you the list of nominees, with titles from different eras and platforms:

Assassin’s Creed



Candy Crush Saga



Dance Dance Revolution



Minesweeper



Ms. Pac-Man



PaRappa the Rapper



Resident Evil



Rogue



Sid Meier’s Civilization



TLOZ: Ocarina of Time



Words with Friends



Beyond the fan remakes, about Ocarina of Time we have had news lately. Despite being a game with more than two decades of history behind his back, details of how it was conceived are still being revealed, with a tortuous development that does not leave the Nintendo of that time in a good place.

