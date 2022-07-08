The video game market will fall in 2022 after many years of constant growth

A report by Ampere Analysis predicts that around 188,000 million dollars will be generated.

Ampere Analysis, the same firm that has offered us data on other interesting aspects of the video game industry, returns to the fray on this occasion with a report on what the video game market during this year 2022 in which we find ourselves.

As we read in Eurogamer, in the firm’s analysis it is estimated that the market will enter $188 billion in 2022 on a global scale, a tremendously high figure but not higher than that of 2021, which was set at about 191,000 million dollars at the time.

Its about first year in a long time in which the industry would declinealthough comparing it with data from other previous years it is clear that it is not a critical situation, far from it, since it remains at very high figures after the exaggerated growth of 2020 and 2021.

Imagen: Ampere Analysis

It is expected to grow again in 2023“After two years of great expansion, the video game market is about to slow down a bit in growth in 2022 due to different factors,” says Piers Harding Rolls, director of research at Ampere Analysis. He refers to that the growth of the last two years is due to the pandemicwhich has skyrocketed the numbers by favoring the purchase of consoles and video games due to the fact that people spent more time at home.

In addition, there is no reason to worry, since the firm estimates that the video game market will grow again in 2023with estimated revenues of 195,000 million dollars, which would mean a record figure never reached by the industry so far.

