The video game that will feature the voices of Martinoli and Luis García

fans of the MX League who follow the matches through television broadcasts got used to hearing in each narration the voices of Christian Martinoli and of Luis Garciachroniclers of Aztec Sports. Now phrases like “what’s going on, Doctor Garcia?!, “oh no good!” or “for the love of deus” will also be heard in the video game and they will go to the virtual world.

Recently the Doctor García shared through his official Twitter account that he will collaborate, together with Martinoli, in the recording of the eFootball. The analyzes and other comic comments of the most popular duo of TV Azteca will have a space in virtual matches.

The former Atlético de Madrid footballer celebrated the extension of his contract with the Japanese company’s video game Konami and shared the news with all his fans on social media. Luis García explained that they will continue to collaborate on it until 2025that is, a renewal of three more years.

On the other hand, he highlighted that They have been collaborating with the digital project for more than a decadebecause since 2006 he began his participation in the narration of the matches offered by eFootball -formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer-. This is how García Postigo shared it on his verified Twitter profile:

“And he keeps killing it. 16 years recording with my buttocks @martinolimx the @Play_eFootball. And what’s missing damn, they extended our contract until 2025 “.

eFootball It is a video game compatible with consoles such as PlayStation, X-box, PSP, Nintendo, Wii, among others, which allows the user to star in matches similar to those experienced in the Liga MX, UEFA, Champions League, among other more international football world. Y part of the experience that users will have will be listening to the emblematic narration of the deus Martinoli and of Doctor García.

In the events of Liga MX and the Mexican National Team, the style of the duo of TV Azteca has represented an impact on its competition because on different occasions the Ajusco television station has surpassed TUDN in the rating score for coverage that they share, which is why, among sports commentators, they have described the couple of narrators as an icon of sports narration that evolved the way of counting football matches.

Within the Mexican chroniclers, another of the voices that also reached the screen of digital soccer games was Enrique Dog Bermudezwho years ago was in charge of giving voice and prominence to the game of FIFA of EA Sports. However, due to physical exhaustion, he stopped participating in the project and preferred to focus on the real narrations of Mexican soccer.

The voice of Martinoli and the Doctor García became a particular style to narrate soccer matches, his talent has not only caught the attention of pamboleros fans, but has been transferred to different fields of Mexican television. From commercials to movies, Christian and the Doctor They have had a great impact.

Prior to his participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022both chroniclers of Aztec Sports will lend their voice for the dubbing of the movie Minions 2: A Villain is Born. It was through social networks that both chroniclers confirmed her participation in the dubbing of the film.

