The video of Princess Leonor dancing on TikTok was a deepfake that has deceived users in Spain

One of the most talked about topics of the weekend is that the always very discreet Princess Leonor (by protocol) now dance on the trendy social network among teenagers, TikTok. Many people have managed to see the video and, as you can see in the comments that are still circulating on the network, many people comment on it and also want to know the account of the daughter of the King and Queen of Spain.

Well it turns out It’s all the product of a deepfake. It all started with the tiktoker @izanoviedo, who proposed to his followers that they invent having seen with their own eyes a video of Leonor dancing on her secret account before being deleted.

And the idea caught on in the tiktoker community, so much so that thanks to deepfake technology, someone even created the graphic test to respond to all those people who were interested in the rumor that the Princess of Asturias had a secret TikTok account.

Deepfake technology, which is getting better and better, has managed to sneak in various hoaxes in recent years. And in some cases it takes months to find out. It was at the beginning of 2021, when it began to talk a lot about deepfakes among the general public.

At that time, a TikTok user managed to surprise us with an account that looked like Tom Cruise himself, thanks to the use of deepfake technologies. A company recently showed how this could be done with a very popular technology.

We have known of scams to get people to buy crypto using Elon Musk as bait in a deepfake; when the war in Ukraine and Russia began a video circulated where the president of Ukraine seemed to be praising the benefits of cocaine use; and even deepfakes have been known to be used in remote job interviews. The giant NVIDIA managed to deceive us with a masterful deepfake that we did not recognize until the company itself revealed it.

What is not known is who has elaborated the deepfake of Princess Leonor or how he has done it.