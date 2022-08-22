The video of PSG’s goal at 8 seconds, from behind the goal: Messi’s “distracted game” before Mbappé’s prodigious assist

Messi’s assist and Mbappé’s goal



The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) kicked off the defense of his title in Ligue 1 with three wins in a row with three goals and 17 goals in favor. This Sunday beat Lille 7-1 away and from the start he controlled the game with the second fastest goal in the history of the French championship. Barely eight seconds passed in the prepared play that had a luxury assist from Lionel Messi for the goal of Kylian Mbappe.

Then a video circulated on social networks from behind the arch that he defended Gianluigi Donnarumma, the PSG goalkeeper, and the quick action of his teammates counted on precision and full concentration so that everything went well. There was also a “performance” by Messi who pretended to be on something else, absent-mindedly passing behind his potential marker, but ended up putting a pass to the French forward with his left-footed glove. But the Argentine crack was not the only one who acted.

First Marco Verratti He made a sign to the right, but not in the direction of Messi, who lowered his head and pretended not to understand. Neymar he opened the game and gave it to the Italian midfielder, who returned it to the Brazilian and the latter to Leo, who got behind a Lille player and first enabled Mbappé, who made a run, leaked between two defenders and went hand in hand with Leo Jardimwho was touched by the ball above the body.

The best moments of PSG’s win

The video is of a fan who, as soon as Messi touched it, shouted his last name as if seeing the outcome coming, which before ten seconds ended in the opening of the scoreboard. It was a walk of the Parisian cast that later converted two others through Mbappetwo with Neymar and one with Messi y Achraf Hakimi. Jonathan Bamba had discounted for the local team.

That first goal went viral due to the speed of the play and the perfect connection of passes and timing to end in a goal. From the locker room, PSG imposed conditions, on its own merit, but also taking advantage of a Lille that started asleep. Against a team with as much offensive power as the current champion, it is clear that they cannot be given a second or a meter.

While Ligue 1 made it official that Mbappé took 8.3 seconds to score and became the second fastest goal in the history of the local championship. In 1992 the footballer Michel Rio it took just 7.9” to celebrate in a clash between Cannes and Rennes. However, the move that everyone is talking about today was already used at the time by the Bournemouth against Norwich in the Championship (England Second Division) and the Real Madrid in the friendlies of the last preseason.

The hug to Lionel Messi after the goal that the Argentine converted, PSG’s third (REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol)

PSG, current champion of the local competition, faces an exercise in which, beyond defending the title at the local level, they will seek revenge in the Champions League, where they were eliminated in the previous tournament in the round of 16 against Real Madrid, the dessert champion. The Parisian team aspires to break the drought and win the main Old World club tournament for the first time.

For now, the functioning of the cast is solid, since this season it is in charge of Christophe Galtier. His main figures on offense. Mbappé and Neymar seem to have left behind the controversy they had in the match against Montpellier due to the execution of the first penalty, Messi remains in a performance that continues to rise and that ratifies the illusions of the Argentines ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Although the rest that accompanies the fearsome trident.

Mbappé with 5 goals and Neymar with 4, are the main scorers in the current Ligue 1 and it is another reference of the superiority that PSG shows for now. Messi completes the top five of that table with three cries. The three will seek to continue increasing their metrics on the next date when the team from the capital hosts Monaco on Sunday.

KEEP READING

The revelations of the author of the book about the Bartomeu era: Messi’s last hours in Barcelona and the time that Gallardo was closer

The shocking set piece that opened the scoring for PSG against Lille after eight seconds: Messi’s assist and Mbappé’s goal

Messi’s historic show in PSG’s 7-1: a great goal, two assists, an annulled pearl and the blow to a legend in a very special table