The video of Rafael Nadal on crutches that worried his fans. Will he make it to Wimbledon?

The last Sunday, Rafael Nadal added a new golden chapter to his successful tennis career. Even with the physical problems that have plagued him for some time, the Spaniard won his 14th Roland Garros (92 titles in the ATP circuit) and already accumulates 22 Grand Slam (the second in the season). In this way, he took more distance from Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer (both with 20), the other two giants of professional tennis activity in the last decade.

His victim was Casper Ruud whom he thrashed in straight sets. At 36 years and two daysand with physical ailments that made him go to great lengths, the player from Manacor, fifth in the ATP world ranking, easily beat the Norwegian (8), with partials of 6-3, 6-3 and 6-0, after two hours and 18 minutes of match.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I will continue to fight to continue as long as possible,” said the Spaniard as soon as he was crowned in his favorite tournament and after playing with an anesthetized foot. “In the current conditions, I cannot and do not want to continue playing until I find a solution”, admitted Nadal, who announced that he is going to undergo a new treatment to try to solve his problem.

This uncertainty about your future due to the problems in the left foot he added an extra concern in the last hours for a video in which the Spaniard is seen on crutches and without being able to step. Likewise, this did not prevent him from accepting the request of his fans and signing autographs. Nevertheless, The doubts they are increasing on themselves will be able to say present at Wimbledonto be held between Monday, June 27 and Sunday, July 10.

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the French Open men’s singles final against Norway’s Casper Ruud at Roland Garros, Paris, France. June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The physical condition of Rafa Nadal.

Nadal suffers from Müller-Weiss syndrome, which “is an alteration in the development of his bone that occurs in childhood, but appears or shows its face in adulthood”explained Dr. Antoni Dalmau, head of the foot and ankle unit at the Asepeyo San Cugat Hospital in Barcelona, ​​to Cadena Ser radio. “The big problem is that when you diagnose it, (the disease) is already established”, added Dalmau, who explained that in the early stages, the ailment can be combated with conservative treatments, which in the following stages would no longer work.

The disease ends up generating osteoarthritis, which “There is no cure and what you are looking for is to remove the pain”, Dalmau said. Nadal will deal with “pulsed radiofrequency injections” that they could “help reduce sensation in the foot”, explained on Sunday, with the aim of “remove that sensation of pain so permanent”.

The Spanish tennis player seemed to make his presence at the Wimbledon tournament depend on the success of the treatment, after winning in Australia and at Roland Garros, something he had never achieved in the same year. Nadal has not managed to make a Grand Slam either, winning the four majors in a single year, and his start to the season gives him a small chance of fulfilling one of the few challenges that remain.

“I will be there if my body allows it. Wimbledon is a priority, the Grand Slams are a priority. Playing it with anti-inflammatories yes, with anesthesia injections no”Nadal assured on Sunday, who does not seem to be thinking of hanging up his racket for now. “Rafa has been living with pain since 2005, but he always goes on. If there is a shred of hope left, he keeps trying. That is his sporting greatness, “the tennis player’s uncle and former coach, Toni Nadal, told Cadena Ser on Sunday.

