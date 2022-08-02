The video of the disgraceful defeat of the Iranian Hulk in his debut in the ring: he lost by knockout

Lost by knockout in the first round



The debut of Iranian hulk in boxing at the age of 30 was a real disappointment. Sajad Gharibi fell by knockout to Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich in Dubai. The 1.88 meter tall bodybuilder, who became famous in the networks for his particular training methods, got into the ring generating high expectations, but his presentation was highly criticized by his followers and neutrals. the.

Gharibi had been threatening for some time with his foray into either boxing or mixed martial arts. In fact, at the end of 2021, he was training to crash on April 2 at the stadium London O2 against english Martyn Ford, a world figure in MMA. But the match fell apart. In any case, the exhibition served to exhibit his extravagant exercises, on that occasion, receiving blows from three of his trainers before the camera.

After the aforementioned fight did not close, the possibility of facing the Kazakh Titan, with whom he had already flirted more than once since 2020. In the previous one, the duel raised temperature. It is that the Iranian Hulk, that at the weigh-in he showed 37 kilos more than his opponentargued with Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich on the spot, and the contestants and their companions distributed pushes and blows presaging a high-impact fight.

But in the ring there was no parity. After the first bars, Gharibi ran out of breath and strength in his fists. And a couple of impacts from his rival put him in a compromising situation, on the verge of anticipated defeat.

The 30-year-old bodybuilder did not show his best physical form (@sajadgharibiofficial)

The judge gave him a few seconds to recover, since it was an exhibition. However, the scene was repeated, showing that his physical preparation had not at least been commensurate with the challenge assumed. The Iranian Hulk again ran out of gas and his rival knocked him down with a right hand. Thus, he was left in the eye of the storm, and his followers began to disbelieve his training methods, in which he exhibits bending metal bars, pans or lifting cars.

Also, in November 2020, he had threatened the Kazakh Titan on his Instagram account: “I assure you that you will regret this, they will take you out with broken arms and legs and on a stretcher. So you know why the whole world calls me the Hulk, for this rudeness I will crush you.” It was not precisely what was noticed in the ring …

KEEP READING:

The brutal and bloody fight with which Amanda Nunes defeated Julianna Peña and regained her title in the UFC

The viral speech of a UFC fighter after winning a fight that moved everyone: “Let’s eliminate the stigma that men cannot speak”

The 10 best knockouts in boxing history