The video of the dramatic rescue of swimmer Anita Álvarez after fainting at the Swimming World Cup was released

The photos of Anita Álvarez being rescued by her trainer Andrea Fuentes in the middle of the World Swimming Championships they toured the planet. The dramatic scene was captured by the AFP agency with its underwater camera located in the pools of the Budapest venue where the competition is held. Nevertheless, so far no footage had been seen of what happened on Wednesday in Hungary.

The middle Eurovision broadcast the routine of the 25-year-old athlete and captured what happened live. The first warning sign is given when the cameras focus on Álvarez’s companions in the stands as soon as the swimmer finishes her session. The faces of the members of the North American delegation realize that something was happening.

Although the transmission broadcast the replay at the right time the trainer Andrea Fuentes jumped into the pool to save her, yes it is possible to listen to the story of the television conductors that detail the drama. Once the cameras refocus on the pool, you can see how Fuentes is swimming with Álvarez in his arms to get her out of the water. Around him, lifeguards begin to revolutionize to assist her and some members of the USA team run to the edge of the pool to help.

“It seems that she is having problems and the trainer just jumped into the pool to get her out. This happened last year in the Olympic qualifiers, she tried so hard that… There are two people in the pool now, “report the drivers of the transmission this distressing moment. The memory refers to the fact that Álvarez suffered a similar problem last year during a qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games that took place in Barcelona.

“The coach and the judges are there, she reacted very quickly of course, she is an Olympic swimmer. She moved quickly to support him. You can now see how they are helping her outside the pool. We are not going to show closer images because it can be a bit disturbing ”, they clarify the decision not to focus on the event as is usually done in sports broadcasts before events of this style.

“It’s unbelievable that 30 seconds ago we were literally clapping… She seemed to be enjoying herself in the water.”, they are surprised considering that the athlete finished her entire routine and then lost consciousness. “They haven’t shown in her performance the moment that she fades, have they?” they wonder.

The reality is that the judges scored Anita’s session in the final of the free artistic swimming exercise for women since it ended with her execution. “In the last figure, where I have to wave my arm goodbye, I think I thought, ‘Push that arm! Don’t give up now! Give it your all until the last second!’ In the past I have felt like I was fading. This time I think I was very connected mentally, so into my role, living the moment so intensely, that I was really enjoying my performance and I was not aware that I was like that. I didn’t feel the pain until it was over. Sometimes you don’t feel pain until you stop. In this routine I felt great, as tired as ever but enjoying it. And when I felt that I could finally allow myself to relax him was when everything went black. I don’t remember anything else until I woke up”, Álvarez herself recounted in an interview with the Spanish newspaper As.

Her trainer, Fuentes, saved her life by her quick reaction. He immediately jumped into the water and pulled her out while the lifeguards did not intervene respecting the regulations on this type of dating. “I looked at the lifeguards, but I saw that they were dumbstruck. They didn’t react. I thought, ‘are you guys already? My reflex activates quickly, I’m like that, I can’t just stare. A lifeguard arrived but the truth is that he did not help me too much. I have studied and we have to put her on her side so that she does not swallow water and she can begin to breathe, he wanted to put her on her back, and a small absurd fight arose to see in what position we placed her. She didn’t speak English either and she didn’t understand me, ”explained Fuentes herself.

In the video that was known at the time, it is noted when a group of auxiliaries remove it from the premises. As they explained, behind the scenes Álvarez “He reacted after two minutes and poured water.”

Anita was seventh with a score of 87.6333 in a test won by the Japanese Yukiko Inui (95.3667). This Friday the final of the free team discipline was played with great expectations due to the possible reappearance of Álvarez in the North American delegation, but finally FINA prohibited him from participating to take care of her health. “Anita is a tremendous competitor and we couldn’t be more proud of her. It is unfortunate that he does not get the opportunity to compete in his final event of the competition, but he will be returning to the pool in the near future and will inspire us all once again.”, was the complaint made by Adam Andrasko, general director of artistic swimming in the United States, after this determination was known.

THE SEQUENCE TAKEN BY THE UNDERWATER CAMERA

Anita Álvarez lost consciousness as soon as she finished her routine

Andrea Fuentes, her trainer, jumped into the water immediately to rescue her

“I looked at the lifeguards, but I saw that they were dumbfounded. They did not react,” Fuentes later commented.

“When I felt that I could finally allow myself to relax him, that’s when everything went black,” explained the swimmer.

After the reaction of sources, a medical assistant jumped into the pool

“He wanted to put her on her back, and a small absurd fight arose to see what position we put her in. She didn’t speak English either and she didn’t understand me,” Fuentes commented on the unusual moment that was experienced.

Minutes later, the 25-year-old swimmer reacted behind the scenes (Photo: Reuters)

Photos: AFP

