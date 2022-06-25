The video of the lunch that Lionel Messi enjoyed in Ibiza: a kiss with Antonela Roccuzzo, a hug from Mateo and a joke from Luis Suárez

Lunch of Lionel Messi in Ibiza for his birthday

Many times he has had to celebrate his birthday in the midst of concentrations with the Argentine National TeamBut this year has been different. Lionel Messi decided to celebrate in a big way 35th anniversary of life taking advantage of your vacation. The Argentine star chose Ibiza as a destination, and there he met with soccer friends and several players from the National Team to spend a great night out.

On the eve of Messi’s birthday, which was this Friday, June 24, a video appeared that has Leo and some of his loved ones as protagonists. The pictures show it Messi seated at the head table in the MiM Ibiza Hotel beside Antonela Roccuzzowhile everyone sings the song of the “happy Birthday”.

Everyone around him applauds The fleawho after blowing out the candles on the cake received a romantic kiss from Antonella and a hug from your son Mateo, who has already earned the affection of social network users for his occurrences. He also listens to Luis Suarez background. “Speak! Speak!”the Uruguayan soccer player shouts jokingly.

Antonela Roccuzzo’s look for Lionel Messi’s birthday.

Suarez he is sitting next to his wife sofia balbywhile other members of that table were Cesc Fábregas and his wife Daniella Saaanin addition to Mariana Balby (Suarez’s sister-in-law) and her husband. They are just some of those who enjoyed that moment in one of the hotels that make up the chain of Messi. The Argentine star was seen very relaxed, dressed in white shirt, bathing suit and flip flops.

On these days, Leo Messi also celebrated with his teammates Argentine national teamwho shared postcards of the celebration on social networks. Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Giovani Lo Celso, Joaquín Correa, Nahuel Molina, Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Correa, Ángel Di María and Alejandro Papu Gómez They are the ones who said present. was also Javier PastoreLeo’s former partner in the Albiceleste.

Lionel Messi celebrated his birthday in Ibiza.

The newspaper AS of Spain reported that the place chosen by the Messi to spend these vacation days and celebrate their 35 years of life has six rooms, a gym, a 20 meter swimming pool and 22 staff members to supply all tenant needs.

The Argentine star takes the opportunity to rest and replenish his energy for what will be a very demanding season. The Paris Saint Germain The defense of the title will begin in the Ligue 1 in front of Clermont during the weekend of Friday 5 to Sunday 7 August. Although in addition to the local championship, the Cups and the Champions League with the Parisian cast, the main objective of Lionel Messi is he World Cup in Qatar 2022.

