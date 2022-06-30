The video of Tomás Boy with which his son remembered him for his birthday

Andrés Boy published a video of the former Mexican coach as a celebration of what would have been his 71st birthday (Video: Twitter/@AndresBoy)

In the mexican soccer there are different sports figures that marked a legacy and one of them was Thomas Boy. The Bossas it was also known, passed away on March 8 after pulmonary thromboembolism. The news shocked the national football team because he was one of the emblematic scorers of tigers and an outstanding coach in Liga MX, for which different soccer people regretted his departure.

Last June 28 Tomás Boy would have turned 71therefore his son Andrew Boy He remembered his father and shared an emotional video on social networks. Through his official Twitter account, the soccer commentator “celebrated” the birthday of the former Mexican coach and remembered him with a peculiar recording.

Andrés published a video that he captured in December 2021 in which the Boss Boy singing a piece by the American singer Frank Sinatra. In the recording of just under a second, the former footballer’s son recalled the scorer’s personality felinewho was recognized for his enthusiasm on the court.

Tomás Boy died on March 8, 2022 (Photo: Fernando Carranza García / Cuartoscuro)

To the beat of My Waypopular theme of the also American actor, Tomás Boy sang the chorus of the song. In the first instance, the recording tried to be taken without the former Mexican soccer player realizing it, but once he noticed that his son was recording it, got into the role of Frank Sinatra and performed the theme My way.

“Today would be my boss’s birthday. I share this perfect moment that I took last Christmas”, were the words with which the son of the former national team commemorated the birthday of Boss Thomas Boy.

Post immediately reached more than 23 thousand “like” reactions and thousands of comments in which they congratulated the top scorer figure of the Tigres club. Answers like: “happy birthday to boss boy up to heaven”, “always remembering the Big boss Boy!!! Congratulations to heaven!”, “chin**n for football and music. Great, Boss!” and “with all due respect, he was a don cab ** n who put everyone in his chief place, football misses you”, were some of the comments received by Andrés Boy.

Tomás Boy’s son remembered his father on his birthday (Photo: Twitter/@AndresBoy)

And it is that when it became known of his death, the fans spoke of the attitude of the Boss and viralized a video in which Tomás Boy danced in a football stadium when his team came back from a marker; that recording served to remember his personality in the sport. But at the same time they also recognized his strong character and the occasion in which he argued with André-Pierre Gignac for his supremacy in the history of the UANL Tigers.

Tomás Boy suffered a pulmonary thromboembolism and could not recover (Photo: Twitter/@joserra_espn)

Only three months have passed since the former Mexican coach passed away. Days before the fateful news, it was reported that the former midfielder He entered an emergency hospital in Santa Fe.. During a vacation in Acapulco his health was complicated and he had a crisis, for which he had to be transferred to an emergency clinic in Mexico City.

The first reports of his health were reserved because it was unknown what the disease was that damaged his health on Boss Boy. As the day passed, it became known that a pulmonary thromboembolism caused him a respiratory crisis and during medical assistance he went into respiratory arrest, which also caused brain damage and that later ended his life.

It took only one day for the family to confirm the death of the emblematic Mexican soccer coach, died March 8, 2022. As soon as the news became public, different former players and sports commentators sent messages of condolences to the family because that day Mexican soccer was in mourning for the loss.

KEEP READING:

Chivas TV will have to pay a fine of more than 5 million pesos for failures in its platform

Formula 1 recalled the dangerous spin suffered by Checo Pérez at Silverstone 2018

The euphoric reception that Héctor Herrera had upon his arrival at the Houston Dynamo