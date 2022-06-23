The video that Antonela Roccuzzo published with the skill show of Lionel Messi and his children that went viral

Lionel Messi playing headers with his children on vacation



Lionel Messi and his family continue to enjoy their vacations in Spain and this Wednesday a video was released that shows the technique of two of the sons of the Argentine crack with their control to prevent the ball from hitting the ground in a header game. La Pulga had fun with the boys on a small field and the images were captured by Antonela Roccuzzo and soon they became viral like everything published by Leo’s wife, who usually uploads postcards of family life.

In the evening the captain of the Argentine team and top figure in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have fun with the children in the traditional game whose challenge is that the ball does not bite and in the first part, after Leo’s serve, nine headers are seen in a row until the ball falls to the ground, but this did not seem to matter to the soccer player and the little ones.

Antonela also shared another photo with Messi. Both and their family share their rest with Cesc Fábregas and his partner in one private island that has a 20-meter pool, gym and 22 employees. in the beginning of the week Antonela posted some photos of the paradisiacal place in which he is seen taking advantage of the moment of relaxation and also in the impressive yacht Shalimar IIand that the cost of your weekly rental is around 73 thousand dollars (60 thousand pounds sterling).

After a few days in Argentina whose epicenter was Rosario, like every time they return to the country, Messi and his family returned to Europe and were invited to the Jordi Alba’s weddinghis friend and former teammate at Barcelona.

One of the recent photos posted by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

Most of the Argentine national team players are vacationing in Ibiza with their families and partners. This was reported by the goalkeeper Emiliano Martinezwho spent a few days in his native Mar del Plata and then was in Buenos Aires. El Dibu talked about the possibility of having a big barbecue with all his teammates from the albiceleste squad and defined the team as a “great family”.

This parenthesis is vital for Messi before a second semester full of activity between France’s Ligue 1 whose title PSG will defend, the Champions League that the Parisian club will seek to win for the first time and the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

PSG’s pre-season, that it would no longer be directed by Mauricio Pochettino, will start on July 4 and then start a tour of Japan with three friendly matches. The first will be before Kawasaki Frontale, on July 20 at the Tokyo National Stadium. Three days later, it will be measured against Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium. And he will end with a crash before the Gamba Osaka, at the Panasonic Stadium, on the 25th of the same month. The start of Ligue 1 will be on August 6.

It will be Messi’s second season in the cast of the capital and what is coming indicates a calendar full of challenges. Meanwhile, La Pulga has fun with her children on their well-deserved vacations.

