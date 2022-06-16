The video that detected the “cheating” of the Australian dancing goalkeeper in penalties against Peru

The Australian goalkeeper noticed a detail of the Peruvian in the penalty shootout of the repechage. | Video: Leaked Pass

Still talking about the elimination of Peru at the hands of Australia for a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The dramatic duel that was defined by penalties left a lot of cloth to cut and the ocean goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne He added a special seasoning for his particular way of facing rival shots for his dance. However, in the last hours images were leaked that left the goalkeeper exposed for an attitude that lacked ethics with his colleague Pedro Gallese.

The Peruvian goalkeeper had a list with the indications of how the Australian players kicked. Before each shot he looked at her to have a reference and in the first shot of the Socceroos he held it to Martin Boyle. After reading his notes that were on a roll of paper, the Inca kept it and placed it on the left side of the arch, attached to the net and next to a bottle.

Redmayne realized the situation and before the third shot by Craig Goodwin, went to the arch, took Gallese’s notes, including the bottle, and threw it behind the billboards. Until that moment she had known where to fly to try to contain the executions.

Andrew Redmayne’s unsportsmanlike attitude against Pedro Gallese in the Peru-Australia penalty shootout

A few seconds before Godwin’s execution, the Peruvian goalkeeper looked to his left and realized something was missing. From that moment on, he did not choose well where to throw himself and the conversions of Ajdin Hrustic, Jamie Maclaren and Awer Mabil. While the shot Luis Advincula hit the stick and the alex valera Redmayne cut him off.

The controversy arouses in that the ocean goalkeeper should not have taken something that was not his and that also belonged to his rival goalkeeper. Gallese had realized that something was missing, but he didn’t complain. Nor did the referee notice what had happened.

This situation was added to the show that Redmayne had before each shot of the Peruvians in which he danced to try to deconcentrate his rivals. He came as a penalty shootout specialist and in fact the coach Graham Arnold he sent him onto the pitch at the end of extra time as his winning card (instead of Ryan, the starting goalkeeper and squad captain) and it brought him good results.

Andrew Redmayne became the Australian hero in the definition against Peru (REUTERS / Mohammed Dabbous)

Monday’s game in Qatar was a high-tension, friction-filled match in which each ball in dispute was played as if it were the last. The climate of the final gave it an extra seasoning and 120 minutes were played, since the extra time had to be played. The driven by Ricardo Gareca They had the best chances in extra time.

However, the Peruvians were left at the gates of a new World Cup and could not repeat their entry as they did in Russia 2018, when in the playoff they also faced an ocean team, in this case New Zealand, which they surpassed after two encounters.

Having a note in a penalty shootout is something that is not prohibited and is an alternative that transcended in the 2006 World Cup in Germany, when the local goalkeeper Jens Lehman, had a role as a memory aid of how the Argentine players finished off in the definition from twelve steps in the match for the quarterfinals. In that instance, the German goalkeeper contained the shots to Robert Ayala y Esteban Cambiasso. The Teutonic team qualified for the semifinals.

