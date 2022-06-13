The video that impacted Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton’s pain when he got off his Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton got out of his Mercedes with discomfort due to the jumps he suffered in the Azerbaijan GP



Lewis Hamilton did a good job in Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix that won Max Verstappen. The Englishman has been improving his performances and finished fourth with a Mercedes which is not the same as in other years, when it was the car to beat. But the seven-time world champion could not celebrate his task since he again suffered pain in his back as a result of the rebounds that his car had, the W13, and he got out of his car with discomfort, leaving images that were shocking .

Mercedes still could not fully correct the bounces on their carsa phenomenon that occurs this season due to the return of ground effect, a system in which the aerodynamic load is aimed at the lower base of the car, so that it is glued to the ground, gaining speed in the curves, although on the straights this novelty generated headaches for the teams in the preseason.

Most were able to fix it, although their machines still have minor jumps. In the case of Mercedes, it is also complicated because its corrugated pontoons do not allow an ideal air intake and this produces turbulence in its rear wheels, and therefore loss of traction. Some aerodynamic solutions allowed the German team to move forward on the issue.

The porpoising in the Mercedes turned on the warning lights

However, on street circuits like the one in Baku, where it was run this Sunday, the rebounds were more accentuated because it is an asphalt that is usually used by street cars and is not at the level of a racetrack. From the beginning of the activity of the weekend Hamilton had a bad time. It was in the maximum speed requirement, the classification, in which the English ended up with serious pain in his back.

Although nothing compared to the 51 laps of the race in which the 37-year-old Briton suffered pain that prevented him from finishing the race in good condition. Hamilton usually expresses his feelings to the surface and at another moment he would have gotten out of the car exultant after a race in which he was able to advance. But he was slow to get out of the car and was annoyed. He first leaned on the halo to get up, sat on the security element and took his back.

The moment was caught on camera and soon went viral on social media. It was shocking to see Hamilton in that state and without being able to celebrate a good job in the competition, since it should be noted that he was able to overtake on the track (he started seventh) and that despite problems due to rebound he had a good pace.

“Even when it’s painful, we get up. Thanks for the love, see you next week”, he wrote on social media. The situation experienced by the Englishman was a postcard of the tough season he has been in, in which he fights for a victory, it is very difficult in the face of the superiority of Red Bull and Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton stars in a complicated season (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

“Honestly, we had so many bottoms on Friday that I couldn’t finish my long runs because my back was a real mess. Thank God for Angela (Cullen), who helped me with physical therapy and acupuncture, and on Saturday morning I was still in quite a bit of pain.”Hamilton acknowledged after qualifying.

In addition, he was overtaken by his brand new teammate, George Russellwho after eight dates, in seven he had better results. Except for the third position that Lewis achieved in the first race, in the rest George always finished ahead and is fourth in the World Drivers’ Championship with 99 points, against 62 for Hamilton.

In any case, the season has not yet reached its equator since it consists of a global of 22 events and Hamilton will have the possibility of reversing his panorama. First of all, he will have to get comfortable enough to drive his car and hope that the rebounds are completely gone.

