The video that shows how Erling Haaland played at the age of 13: goals and surprising physical power

Eriling Haaland at the age of 13 was already a fearsome striker



With 22 years, Erling Haaland He became one of the greatest figures in international football for his forcefulness in the net. The Norwegian striker arrived this season at Manchester City and his projection indicates a career full of goals. A video of the Android was again viral and generated a furor on social networks. The Nordic is seen at the age of 13 playing on a small pitch with several shots on goal, scoring goals and taking charge of set pieces.

The meeting was in a tournament for minors called the Randaberg Cup that is played every year in Norway. The testimony is from 2013 and Haaland is seen with short hair and wearing number 14. The Scandinavian showed his conviction when it came to finishing off and making use of his physique. In the images he is one of the tallest boys, but he is clearly noticed and even walks the same way he does today. In the celebrations of the goals, he is not very effusive and he comes to shake hands with his teammates.

Little Haaland is seen looking for the rival goal, before a rebound of one of his shots he tried again and in some sections he opened the game to the sides. He converted a goal after taking a corner kick, then went for the ball and shot the keeper from a difficult angle, but was able to score.

Erling Haaland breaks the net at Manchester City (TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

In the second shout he left behind a mark and when the goalkeeper came out to bail him out he fired a bomb again. As he does in the Premier League and he did in the Bundesliga, from that moment the Nordic won up front and was seen heading twice. Due to the shouts that are heard, he was already one of the favorites by the public and his goals were the ones that were most celebrated on the closed field.

Haaland was born in Leeds, England, where his father, Alf-Inge, played, but then the family moved to his parents’ hometown of Byrne in the early Erling years. As a child he tried some sports such as basketball, cross-country skiing and athletics. But it was football that marked him and since he was five years old he has been breaking nets. After his training at the Byrne FK academy.

Since the start of his career, Erling has scored 155 goals in 197 matches. Of this global some surprising numbers like those of the Borussia Dortmundin which he marked 86 goals in 89 gamesor the Red Bull Salzburgowhere added 29 screams in 27 games. Since his arrival at Manchester City he is returning every euro that the English team paid and his mark is 20 touchdowns in 14 games.

His team did not qualify for the World Cup and the forward will be one of the great absences in Qatar, but due to his young age he will seek revenge in the next ecumenical competitions. At this rate the companion of Julian Alvarez at City he is destined to break records and the video in question made it clear that since he was a child he had the bow in his sights.

KEEP READING

“The origin of the Scaloneta”, the miniseries: chapter 1, Lionel Scaloni

Manchester United punished Cristiano Ronaldo after his scandalous rudeness in the last match

The football guide to the World Cup in Qatar: 5 candidates, the possible surprises and the selections under pressure

Another chapter in the scandalous separation of Piqué and Shakira: the singer premiered her new song with suggestive lyrics