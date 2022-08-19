The video that shows how Russia defies the UN and uses the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a military command

Despite the exhortation made this Thursday to Russia by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterresfor the immediate cessation of all military activities in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhiaa video published on social networks gives an account of how the forces of Kremlin They ignored what was said by United Nations and shows that the Russian equipment still remains inside the facilities of the nuclear power plant.

“The facilities must not be used as part of any military operation. On the contrary, an agreement is urgently needed to restore the purely civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia and guarantee the security of the area,” Guterres said.

The President of Ukraine together with the UN Secretary General

In the video it looks like several Russian military trucks and equipment marked with the letter Z are parked right in the lobby of the engine room and from the plant’s power generators, defying the UN and using the facility as a shield for Russian forces to launch attacks across the reservoir on Ukrainian-controlled cities, something Moscow denies.

This Thursday, after the visit to Ukraine by the UN Secretary General, the Defense Intelligence Agency of Ukraine She said she was concerned about Russia’s plans to stage an incident at the plant on Friday, and had information that personnel from the Russian nuclear company Rosatom had left the facility.

Russian military near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Russian media had already accused Ukraine of also planning a “provocation” in Zaporizhzhia to coincide with the UN leader’s trip, Anthony Guterres, and make believe that the Russian military could be planning an attack.

The Ukrainian Minister of the Interior, Denys MonastyrskyHe said his country must “prepare for all scenarios.”

Nonetheless, USA Thursday supported Ukraine’s request to demilitarize the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhiathreatened by the fighting with Russia, and allow the visit of an international mission to the area.

“Together with our allies, we call on Russia to cease all military operations near Ukrainian nuclear power plants and to return control of Zaporizhzhia to Ukraine,” the State Department spokesman, Ned Price.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price

He also requested that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have access to said nuclear power plant “as soon as possible” and applauded the Ukrainian government for its “commitment to safety” against the “reckless” exercises of Russia.

“We reiterate our call for a demilitarized zone around Zaporizhzhia, as Russia continues to carry out operations. It is the height of irresponsibility,” he insisted.

He asked Russia to be a “responsible” country and to sit down with the United States to begin negotiating a new treaty to replace the New startan agreement that limits the nuclear activity of both countries and that will expire in 2026.

The then US Vice President, Joe Biden, talks with the Russian Prime Minister, Vladimir Putin, during their meeting in Moscow, in March 2011. File

Russia and Ukraine advocated this Thursday for sending an international mission to the Ukrainian central Zaporizhzhiaamid new accusations about attacks on Europe’s largest nuclear plant, while disagreeing on the need to demilitarize the area.

”The proposals to demilitarize an area around the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia are unacceptable,” he said. Ivan NechaevRussian foreign spokesman.

For his part, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskyasked in a meeting with the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, that the organization guarantee the demilitarization of the nuclear plant to prevent a catastrophe from occurring there.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Russia deployed hypersonic missiles in its Baltic enclave and Finland denounced the possible incursion of two fighters into its airspace

Volodimir Zelensky asked the UN to ensure the safety of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Volodimir Zelensky received Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the UN Secretary General in Lviv