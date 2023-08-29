The Video Vanguard Award Will Go To Shakira At The VMAs:

Things like hips, movies, and tax audits don’t lie. And now, the truth is that Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s Video Music Awards.

On top of her four VMA wins as well as a great year that included her popular BZRP Music Sessions performance, this is a big step for her career.

It also means that the Colombian star is the first Vanguard winner from South America. Shakira will perform at the VMAs for the very first time in 17 years thanks to her win.

She will do a lot of belly dancing, and her friend Karol G, who is also playing, might even show up. And, hey, it’s a good thing that there won’t be any gains to tax.

Shakira Was The Initial South American Artist To Be Awarded The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award:

Shakira, a singer who has won a Grammy, will be the first South American act to get MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Sept. 12 at the channel’s Video Music Awards.

The singer will also sing at the event, which will be live-streamed from the Prudential Center within Newark, New Jersey.

It will be put on by Toyota. This year, the four-time winner of the Video Music Awards got four nominations for “Best Collaboration,” “Best Latin,” as well as “Artist of the Year.”

“Shakira has become a true global force whose music continues to inspire as well as move people all over the world.

Taylor Swift Is At The Top Of The List Of Nominees, Along With 8 Other Names:

Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming, as well as Events at Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said, “She is a pioneer for women around the world as well as one of the initial performers to lead the globalization of Latin music.”

“Her huge impact on music will last as long as she keeps making great music and entertaining people at the highest level.”

Taylor Swift has the most nominations, with eight. SZA, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, as well as Sam Smith all have five nods, and BLACKPINK, Diddy, and Shakira each have four.

Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, as well as Missy Elliott have all won the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award in the past. At the first VMAs, the award went to David Bowie, The Beatles, as well as director Richard Lester.

How To Cast A Ballot:

Fans can vote for their favorites in 15 gender-neutral categories, including the highly prized “Video of the Year,” provided by Burger King®, by going to vote.mtv.com until Friday, September 1st. Voting for “Best New Artist” will stay open until the show on Tuesday, September 12th.

M&M’s® will reveal the nominees for the social categories, such as “Group of the Year” as well as “Song of Summer,” at a later date.

Shakira Is Up For Four Moon People Awards, Including One For Best Collaboration:

The singer of “Te Felicito” has already won four VMAs and is up for four this year, such as Best Collaboration, Best Latin, as well as Artist of the Year.

As the 2023 Video Music Awards get closer, people are getting more and more excited. This year, Shakira has been named for an overall of four awards.

Among these nominations are the prestigious “Artist of the Year” prize, the “Best Collaboration” award for her work upon “XQG” alongside Karol G, as well as two “Best Latin” nominations. Shakira’s solo song, “Acróstico,” also got her a spot in the “Best Latin” category, which is a very tough category.