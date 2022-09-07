The video with which Russia threatens to freeze Europe: “Winter will be great”

The Russian energy giant Gazprom published a video in which he threatened to provoke a new ice age in Europe, days after the gas supply through the pipeline was indefinitely interrupted Nord Stream, vital for the continent.

In the video, the Russian state-controlled natural gas supplier shows the supposed effects that the lack of gas will cause this winter in the capitals of Western Europewith apocalyptic images of berlin, Paris, London y the european institutions covered in white snow and icy fog. The footage also shows a Gazprom employee appearing to shut off the gas supply.

“Winter will be great, just dusk and snow”, says the song, performed by the Russian singer Barbara Vizbor. It is about the granddaughter of the singer Yuri Vizbor, a classical artist of the Soviet era (lived between 1934 and 1984) who is the author of the lyrics.

The footage was shared on Twitter by Ukrainian government adviser Anton Gerashchenko. “Do you really think that you can kill thousands of Ukrainians, capture another country’s territory, and Europe will look the other way, afraid of gas blackmail?”the official commented.

Gazprom announced on Friday that the Nord Streamwhich connects Russia with Germany and was due to resume service on Saturday after some maintenance work, it would cease its activity “completely” until the repair of a turbine.

Europe accuses Russia and its companies of using natural gas as a weaponin response to the sanctions that the West imposed on the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine.

For its part, Moscow claims that the closure is due to a shortage of spare parts caused by Western sanctions, something that threatens the integrity of the gas pipeline. EU politicians dismiss Gazprom’s explanations of the turbine problems as a pretext.

Nord Stream 1which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany, is by far the largest Russian gas pipeline to Europe, transporting up to 59.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

This Wednesday, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, denied that his country uses energy as a “weapon” against Europe. “Again nonsense! What weapon do we use? We provide what is necessary according to the requests made” by importing countries, Putin told an economic forum in Vladivostok, in the Russian Far East, before an audience of Asian businessmen and politicians.

“If they give us a turbine, we will reactivate the Nord Stream tomorrow”Putin said.

Nevertheless, threatened to stop supplying oil and gas to Europe if price caps are imposeda measure that the EU has been studying to avoid continuing to finance the invasion of Ukraine and the coffers of the Kremlin, which has been taking advantage of the rise in prices. Putin criticized what he considers as “nonsense” and a solution “with no prospects”.

Europe is facing the worst gas supply crisis in its historywith the skyrocketing energy prices and governments even discussing possible rationing in the event that Russia cuts off supplies altogether. Around half of the EU member states have already been affected by the outage of the supply.

European nations have been struggling to create a steady supply of gas before the winter monthsin a context where dependence on Russian gas has left them in a difficult position as they support Ukraine against invading troops.

To avoid an energy deficit, Germany decided to keep two nuclear power plants in reservetook steps to restart the paralyzed coal plants and fill gas tanks before winter.

Italy approved lowering heating by one degree in winter to save energy y reduced by 15 days the period in which the radiators can be turned on, among other measures that seek to reduce consumption by at least 8,200 million cubic meters of natural gas.

In the United Kingdomthe new prime minister Liz Truss announced as the first measure of his government a aid package to freeze rates amid sharply rising energy prices. Many businesses and institutions, including hospitals and schools, have warned they will have to make dramatic cutbacks or even close as soaring costs threaten an autumn of protests and strikes.

