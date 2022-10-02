The videos and photos of the horror in Indonesian football: runs, screams and a stampede that ended in tragedy

The fans entered the field and the police repressed with tear gas

More than 120 people have lost their lives and several hundred others have been injured during the violent riots that occurred after a football match in Indonesiain what is already considered the third greatest tragedy in the history of world football.

The events occurred on Saturday night, when thousands of fans of the Arema club stormed the field after a 2-3 defeat against Persebaya Surabaya at the stadium Kanjuruhan during the derby from the city of Malang

Over there, fans clashed with security forces in an episode that left 125 fatalities Until now. The authorities reported that 174 people died in the tragedy, but lowered the figure to 125 due to “an error in the registry” in the hospitals that treated the victims, according to the National Police.

On the other hand, the number of people injured in these violent disturbances rose from 180 initially reported to 323according to the latest update.

Fans tried to escape after police action

Disgusted by the adverse result, the crowd entered the field destroying various infrastructures of the sports centeras well as fifteen vehicles in an act of violence classified as “anarchic”, according to the head of the East Java Police Nico Afinita.

Security officers responded with tear gas. In an attempt to stop the attacks, however, his actions caused panic among fans, causing a human stampede. “It was a space full of people, which caused difficulty in breathing, lack of oxygen,” Afinta said at a press conference.

Most of the victims died of suffocation, trauma and trampling during the avalanche of peopleaccording to hospital sources. The more than three hundred injured have been admitted to different hospitals in the region with different levels of severity, for which the authorities do not rule out that the number of dead may increase in the coming hours.

Fans entered the field after their team’s loss in the Derby

Several survivors and witnesses of the tragic episode of violence have denounced police brutalitywho in addition to firing gas bombs also used batons and provided “blows and kicks” against the fans, according to the stories compiled by the local media and the videos broadcast through social networks.

The photos and recordings that captured the moments of chaos, in which thousands of fans are seen jumping the stands and bursting onto the court, as well as several injured, fainted people and a lot of smoke, they quickly went around the world and generated a global wave of shock and condemnation of violence.

After the catastrophe, the Indonesian League was temporarily suspended and a team from the National Police traveled to the scene to “extensively investigate” the events, as announced by the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, in a televised speech.

“I regret this tragedy and I hope that this is the last of football in the country. Don’t let another human tragedy like this happen in the future. We must keep together the sportsmanship, humanity and sense of brotherhood of the Indonesian nation,” said the president.

THE IMAGES THAT THE TRAGIC DAY LEFT

More than a hundred people died on Saturday night in an Indonesian stadium (AFP)

A police car damaged during a riot after the BRI Liga 1 soccer match between Arema and Persebaya (Reuters)

Police officers push a damaged vehicle as they remove it from the Kanjuruhan stadium (Reuters)

This is how the field remained after a riot and a stampede after the soccer match between Arema vs. Persebaya (Reuters)

Arema FC supporters entered the field after the team they support lost to Persebaya (Reuters)

Supporters evacuate a man due to the impact of tear gas fired by police (Reuters)

Police fired tear gas at fans (Reuters)

One of the relatives of the victims of the riots while waiting for the identification of the bodies (Reuters)

This is how one of the police trucks was left outside the stadium (Reuters)

Fans evacuate a man due to tear gas fired by police during the riot (Reuters)

Fans vandalized and burned vehicles outside the stadium (Reuters)

The aftermath of the riot and human stampede at the Kanjuruhan stadium (Reuters)

A victim is evacuated after being hit by tear gas fired by riot police (Reuters)

Relatives of the victims awaited the identification of the bodies in tears (Reuters)

Families of riot victims look at photos of victims at Saiful Anwar hospital (Reuters)

A medical officer checks on riot victims at Saiful Anwar hospital after the riot (Reuters)

