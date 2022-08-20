The videos of the day of terror in Colima for the arrest of “la Vaca”

The streets of Colima were filled with terror after criminals came out to retaliate for the capture of La Vaca.

Jose Bernabe Brizuela Meraz, The Vacaleader of Colima Independent Cartel He was detained by elements of the army and a special group of the CDMX police while walking outside a hotel in the Anzures neighborhood, in the Mexican capital.

After learning of his capture in Mexico City, some 740 kilometers away, armed men took to the streets of the municipalities of Colima and Villa Álvarezwhere they spread terror for about two hourswhile the inhabitants cried out for help to the emergency services.

In some security videos it was seen as a commando with long weapons roamed the streets while other criminals They set fire to about ten vehicles with Molotov cocktails. Two of the burned cars were near the state government house.

Some reports indicate that in retaliation for the capture of their leader, the criminals of the group “The Mezcals” they opened fire on the facade of an Oxxo storewhere fortunately no injuries were reported.

Members of organized crime burned vehicles in different parts of Colima in reaction to the capture of José N, alias La Vaca, in Mexico City

Although the authorities of the government of Colima, in coordination with the municipal ones, began the deployment of a operation to contain the violent actsthe inhabitants spent the night in the midst of a climate of anxiety.

According to local media, this Friday morning in Colima and Villa Álvarez prevailed a climate of tension while elements of the state police and the army carried out patrols.

In this regard, the Governor Indira Vizcaino reported that the arrest of several responsible for these violent acts was achieved, although it did not specify the number. He also pointed out that the federal government endorsed the support for the people of Colima.

Vizcaino pointed out that the security table will remain in permanent session and ensured that the security forces remain alert.

The criminals used Molotov cocktails to set vehicles on fire. (photo: Special)

The operation was carried out by Sedena in coordination with the National Guard, CNI-Cenfi, Secretariat of Citizen Security and Attorney General of Justice of the CDMX.

Cow was surprised on the public highway and without the need to fire a single shot, the security forces managed to arrest him. At the time of his arrest, the leader of the Colima Cartel was in possession of a firearm, nine useful cartridges and some 350 doses of cocaine.

José Bernabé is considered the leader of the Colima Cartel, which unleashed a wave of violence in that state due to his fight against the CJNG. (PHOTO: Sedena)

His capture was the result of intelligence work by Sedena, which in coordination with local authorities in Mexico City, located to Cowwho pretended to be temporarily in the city.

Given the danger of the capo, it was decided to form a joint force to limit his movements and reduce the possibility of violent action in the Mexican capitalauthorities said.

The now detainee has several arrest warrants against him for the crimes of qualified homicide, stockpiling of weapons, possession of cartridges, crimes committed against public servants and organized crime for the purpose of committing crimes against health, in the states of Colima, Tamaulipas and the State of Mexico.

Cow and what was seized were made available to the competent authorities.

José Bernabé “N” is considered the leader of “Los Mezcales”, a criminal group that generates violence in Colima due to the struggle they maintain with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

