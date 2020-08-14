‘The View’ Brings Back Sara Haines as Co-Host

Sara Haines can be returning to “The View” in September as a co-host for Season 24 of the ABC daytime speak present, Selection has realized.

Haines, 42, is not any stranger to the Scorching Matters desk. She served as a “View” co-host for 2 seasons — from the autumn of 2016 by means of the summer time of 2018 — the place she provided her takes on the headlines of the day, popular culture and celebrities. Previous to “The View,” Haines had served as a way of life anchor for “GMA Weekend.”

A consultant at ABC declined to remark.

Haines will fill the seat on the desk left by Abby Huntsman, who exited the present in January 2020.

In the previous couple of months, Haines has stuffed in often on “The View,” which has had its co-hosts – Whoopi Goldberg, Pleasure Behar, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin – participating in digital debates from dwelling because of the coronavirus.

Election years have all the time led to surges in viewership for “The View.” The speak present’s scores have been up general underneath Donald Trump’s presidency, as viewers have been tuning in to make sense of the newest scandals popping out of the White Home.

When Haines first arrived at “The View” in 2016, the present was struggling to forge a brand new identification following a revolving door of co-hosts and the retirement of creator Barbara Walters in 2014. Haines was appointed to the present as Ben Sherwood, the president of Disney/ABC Tv Group on the time, had the thought to recruit extra “GMA” expertise — together with Paula Faris — to “The View.”

Then, in 2016, Sherwood and ABC Information executives mandated that Haines abandon “The View” for a 3rd hour of “GMA,” referred to as “GMA Day,” with Michael Strahan. The brand new providing – which was later rebranded as “Strahan, Sara and Keke” (with Keke Palmer) – flopped within the scores and was canceled in March, leaving Haines with no TV dwelling.

In its early days of “The View,” Walters thought her speak present might survive possibly one or two panel adjustments. However over its 23-year historical past, “The View” has had virtually as many forged shake-ups as “SNL.” Haines is the third co-host to aim a comeback.

In 2014, Rosie O’Donnell tried a second stint on “The View,” following a profitable flip as moderator in 2006-07, which lasted for 5 months earlier than she give up. And in 2015, Behar — who had been fired from “The View” in 2013 when daytime executives foolishly thought the present had grow to be too political — returned, serving to usher in a profitable post-Walters period.