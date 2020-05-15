The View Hosts’ Constant Drama Is Getting Turned Into A Scripted TV Show

Go away a Remark
The View hosts have had their fair proportion of controversy through the years, on the air and behind the scenes. Whether or not it’s Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg continuously clashing or co-hosts leaving ABC’s daytime discuss present through the years, there was, apparently, sufficient content material to fill the pages of Ramin Setoodeh’s ebook, Women Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’. Now, The View hosts’ fixed drama is getting was a scripted TV present primarily based on the ebook.
Ramin Setoodeh’s Women Who Punch chronicled the interior workings of The View and is predicated on 150 interviews, together with hosts from the previous and current. The ebook is a New York Instances bestseller, so is it any shock that it’s being was a TV sequence? Based on Selection, the scripted TV adaptation will probably be a miniseries that will probably be produced underneath Erik Feig’s PictureStart media firm. The sequence will reportedly forged a high-profile star to play Barbara Walters and her co-hosts within the TV adaptation.
Contemplating that the TV miniseries was solely lately greenlit, which means that details about the present continues to be comparatively sparse. As of proper now, it appears like casting somebody to play Barbara Walters is the precedence. That stated, it’s potential that the miniseries will return to the discuss present’s early years when Walters co-hosted The View alongside Rosie O’Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, Pleasure Behar, Star Jones, and Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who was fired from the daytime talker in 2013.
In a press release, PictureStart’s govt VP of manufacturing Ryan Lindenberg expressed pleasure for bringing Ramin Setoodeh’s ebook about The View to life in a scripted sequence. In his phrases:
It began as a wager no one thought would ever work, however when icon Barbara Walters created The View 23 years in the past, she additionally started a dialog that has not ceased in breaking floor, pulling in audiences and visitors world wide and remaining a cultural juggernaut. Ramin’s superb ebook is the right fodder for an addictive, juicy, wickedly good and provocative sequence that may have viewers on the sting of their seats, wanting extra.
Barbara Walters created The View in 1997 as a platform for ladies to debate a myriad of subjects that ranged from politics to leisure. Walters left the ABC sequence in 2014, however the long-running roundtable discuss present continues to be going robust, and has seen a large scores increase in its 23rd season.
A scripted TV present about The View gained’t be the primary time a sequence has coated the world of daytime discuss exhibits. Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which stars Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, and Reese Witherspoon tackled the world of daytime TV and all of the behind-the-scenes drama that may come together with it. Former Immediately present host Katie Couric had some ideas in regards to the sequence, and I’m optimistic that the ladies of The View may even have one thing to say in regards to the scripted TV adaptation of their present when it will definitely premieres.
The View’s scripted TV adaptation doesn’t but have a scheduled launch date, however keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. The daytime discuss present at present airs weekdays at 11:00 a.m. ET on ABC. For extra on what to observe, you should definitely take a look at our helpful summer time TV premiere information.
