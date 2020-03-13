‘The View’s’ Joy Behar Takes Time Off Due to Coronavirus Concerns (EXCLUSIVE)

Joy Behar is taking break day as a co-host of “The View” as a security precaution towards coronavirus, Selection has realized.

Behar, 77, introduced her determination Thursday throughout a pre-taped episode of “The View” that can air Friday. Neither she nor any of the workers members that work on the ABC daytime discuss present have examined optimistic for the coronavirus. However Behar has determined that she’s staying residence for now — on the urging of her daughter — to hold herself secure from the specter of getting sick.

“I’m in a better threat group due to my age, however I’m completely wholesome,” Behar says on the present. “I don’t look my age, however I’m truly up there. The quantity makes me dizzy.”

Behar is not going to be on “The View” subsequent week, after which she’ll determine when to return after that.

The remaining co-hosts of “The View” – which incorporates Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin – will proceed to seem on the discuss present. This week, “The View” adopted many different daytime and late-night applications that stopped permitting a dwell studio viewers at tapings.

Consultants advocate working from residence and social distancing as strategies to forestall the unfold of the coronavirus, which has confirmed to be extra life-threatening in instances involving older sufferers and people whose immune techniques are compromised.

The coronavirus is a worldwide pandemic that has swept by way of the world, with greater than 1,500 instances reported in america to date. In Hollywood, the specter of the virus has cancelled productions and shortly altering regular life.

Broadway introduced that will probably be shutting all productions by way of April 12, which might price greater than $100 million in misplaced ticket gross sales.

And massive studio films, similar to “Quick & Livid 9” and “The Quiet Place 2,” have pushed again their launch dates in anticipation of audiences not feeling secure going to the flicks.

On Thursday afternoon, Disney determined that it could be closing down its California resort Disneyland to guard towards the outbreak.