The Villarreal coach spoke about the chance of hiring Montiel: “He’s a good player and he’s in a very important team like River”

Unai Emery spoke about the possibility of Montiel arriving at Villarreal

In the hallways of River Plate prepare for a possible departure from Gonzalo Montiel of the club. At first, France seemed to be the destination for the right back emerged from the quarry of the club of Nunez. After several days, the negotiations fell apart and now the focus shifted to Spain, specifically to Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine is weakened in the right sector and in this regard, at a press conference, the coach Unai emery explained the campus situation. “The need is that on the right side we are more just now in force. But if something does not come to really improve that, the need evades because it is not something that really contributes to us. It is difficult for this market to contribute better things than what we have, even even if we are injured or have a loss due to an exit “declared the DT.

In addition, he revealed what the yardstick will be to measure whether a footballer is really worth to be bought by the Spanish team: “There are names, we have valued but so far we have not considered anyone to say ‘yes, this one does.’ The club continues to watch and I am permanently in contact with the leadership so that if they see something to propose from the economic option, I will be waiting until the last hour ”.

Montiel is a key pillar in the defense of Marcelo Gallardo (Photo: Reuters)

Later in the conference, a journalist asked him specifically about the River Plate side. “He is a good player, he has already played in the Argentine National Team and that he is in a very important Argentine team such as River. It is true that the doors to Europe are opened by themselves: their agent, the player and the club, I don’t know if that much. So it has been offered here as in many other clubs “Emery declared about it.

And he added about whether there really are chances that Slap dress in yellow: “I think it is interesting to have that option if it is feasible or not to be able to do it. We have talked about that name but there has been no further advance on the options or not of its coming ”. In addition, there is the possibility that the Spanish team ends before the loan of the Romanian side Andrei Rațiu to solve the problem without having to go out to make an economic effort for another footballer, so in that case Montiel’s option would fall.

The truth is that February 1, the market in Europe closes and the Villarreal –Or any other interested– will have to negotiate about 8.5 million euros that the Millionaire asked the Lyon by Montiel. On the other hand, if no sale is finalized, River will have to accelerate the renewal of the defender’s contract since its link with the Argentine club expires on June 31 of this year, leaving in view the risk that he may leave in good condition. of free.

