The violence of the Cuban dictatorship against the population intensified: an NGO registered 327 repressive actions in August

Archive photo: Police officers arrest a man during the July 11, 2021 demonstration on a street in Havana, Cuba (EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa)



The Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH) denounced this Tuesday that, “One year after the resolution of the European Parliament on government repression against protests in Cuba,” the Cuban dictatorship has intensified violence against citizens, given the deterioration of the country’s socioeconomic situation.

The OCDH noted in a statement that the Spontaneous protests in several towns on the island due to the long blackouts and the shortage of food and medicine have been intensely repressed this summer. And he highlighted the case of the city of Nuevitas, province of Camagüey, and in Artemisa, where a group of people were repressed by police and special troops, to frustrate their attempt to leave the country by sea.

This non-governmental organization registered at least 327 repressive actions in August in Cuba, of which 90 have been some type of arrest, and 237, other abuses. “They were not the only ones, given that the exact number of citizens retaliated against during the spontaneous protests in various cities and towns in the country is unknown; if judged by the images that have emerged, there could be more than a hundred people in reprisals, ”he warned.

Among the abuses are home sites, harassment, police citations, threats, fines, physical assaults, impediments to travel abroad and forced exile. In addition, five independent journalists were forced to give up their professional activity due to pressure and threats from the political police.

“We call on the European Parliament to convene a debate on the worsening of the repressive situation in Cuba, in order to analyze the tense political situation in the country. To the already notable scenario against human rights activists and journalists, the use of brute force against citizens who protest the lack of electricity or food is added. The Cuban regime lacks answers for all these scenarios, and its only proposal is to attack the civilian population”remarked the OCDH.

Protests in Cuba due to power outages

protests increase

On the other hand, the Cuban Conflict Observatory (OCC) reported last week that Registration 361 demonstrations in the provinces of the Caribbean country in the month of August. On average, there were more than 11 daily public demonstrations against the Castro regime in a context of political, economic and social crisis.

The OCC notes that the electricity cuts in the month of July motivated 79 protests of different modalities. Of these, 49 occurred in the form of street cacerolazos. “Cacerolazos increased by 145%, from 20 in July to 49 this month. They continued throughout August, with Artemisa being the province with the highest number of protests of this type (8), followed by Cienfuegos (7) and Holguín and Camagüey with 6″, the report said.

“It is noteworthy that demonstrations directly accusing the government of its mismanagement doubled, from 85 in July to 172 last month.. But not only does the quantitative increase stand out: although many of the protests demanded a change in the Díaz-Canel government, they have also demanded a change in the system: no more socialism,” the report warned.

The OCC highlights how the forms of protest in Cuba have diversified: from street demonstrations, performance in public places, cacerolazos, protest masses, to hacking of official sites and campaigns on social networks.

