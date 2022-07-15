The violent attack on the Corinthians goalkeeper that shocks Brazil: “It won’t be long before a tragedy occurs”

A torcedor from Santos wanted to hit Cassio after the defeat of his team



Corinthians This Thursday he asked for sanctions on the fans responsible for attacking the goalkeeper cassio in Wednesday night’s match against Santos for the round of 16 of the Cup of Brazil. The club described as “unacceptable” what happened after the match, while the experienced goalkeeper expressed concern that these types of episodes seem to be more common every day in his country.

“Corinthians regrets and considers unacceptable the violence suffered by our athletes and the technical commission on Wednesday in (the stadium of) Vila Belmiro”, communicated the whole of the city of Sao Paulo through their social networks. After the 1-0 away loss against Santos, which still allowed Corinthians to advance to the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup Thanks to their 4-0 first-leg thrashing, fans invaded the pitch at the end of the match and cassio was attacked.

The intervention of striker Marcos Leonardo and other players from Santos prevented that cassio and other soccer players and members of the coaching staff of the Corinthians suffered more serious attacks. ”Firecrackers, field invasion and aggression against our athletes made leaving the field dangerous, which was dominated by an extremely hostile climate. After the scare, all our professionals are safe, “said the club. The Timao He warned that he will take “the pertinent measures and will request sanctions so that scenes like these are not repeated.”

For his part, the goalkeeper gave an interview this Thursday to the channel TV Bandeirantes in which he lamented the fact: “We do not know what the next step will be. We joke, but a very serious tragedy can happen. We’re almost at everything that’s been going on.” Furthermore, he added: “You have to act, Santos has to act. It is not long before a tragedy strikes. We are doubting that this can happen.”

While the coach of Corinthians, the Portuguese Vítor Pereira, recalled that during his time at clubs in Turkey and Greece he experienced situations identical to that. ”That, in fact, is not football. Football cannot be that. I know that Santos is not going through a good phase, there is a lot of frustration, but you cannot go over the limit. If we stop having security there will be no football”, he said during the post-match press conference.

One of the greatest idols in the history of Santos, the striker for the French PSG and the Brazilian national team, Neymaralso lamented what happened in the São Paulo stadium: ”I’m sad about Santos’ defeat, but what saddened me the most was seeing the attitude of that fan. It is in heated moments that we take attitudes that make us regret and leave us with shame. I hope this serves as a lesson for all the fans”, he wrote on social networks.

The Secretary of Public Security of the state of Sao Paulo reported this Thursday that five people, all male and aged between 20 and 33, were arrested for the incidents that occurred in the stadium and will respond to the Justice in freedom.

With information from EFE

