The violent clash of the Argentine Pussetto against Maurizio Sarri that left the DT on the ground and scared everyone

The duel for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup enter here Lazio and the Udinese left an unusual episode during the first part of the extra time that was played at the Olympic Stadium. The victory of the Roman team by the minimum was in the background after the strong crossing they had the coach Maurizio Sarri and the footballer Ignacio Pussetto.

The duel, devoid of great emotions in the 90 minutes, was defined in extra time, however, before the goal that sentenced the match came, an action took place that aroused the concern of those present.

The play in question was carried out on the left wing in the middle of a recovery and attack by the team led by Gabriele Cioffi. It was then that the Argentine striker he took the ball and faced forward without imagining who he was going to run into.

Lazio reached the quarterfinals by beating Udinese by the minimum (Efe)

They ran 103 minutes and remained zero on the scoreboard when Pussetto began the run down the left side of the field. midfielder Manuel Lazzari ran to cover the side’s position and tried to cut the rival’s career with the body.

It was then that the Udinese striker lost his stability and hit squarely with the Italian coach Maurizio Sarri, who was standing outside the technical area giving directions without imagining what finally ended up happening.

The glasses of the experienced 63-year-old coach were blown up at the same time that the commentators were surprised by the action. The former Chelsea manager and the former Watford striker fell to the ground with a crash and it was Sarri who instantly pulled himself together.

Sarri recovered and assisted the footballer (EFE)

after standing up he did not hesitate to see how the footballer was, who was still lying on the ground, later the medical personnel from Lazio arrived to check the state in which the protagonists were.

Seconds later the 26-year-old was able to get back on his feet and both merged into a hug while they smiled at the crossing that, as expected, traveled the world.

The match was going to be defined three minutes after the unexpected incident thanks to an exquisite definition of Ciro Immobile above Silvestri at 106 ‘. With the victory, Lazio will face Milan in the quarterfinals on February 9.

